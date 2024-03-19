Which positions do Arsenal urgently need to strengthen first this summer?

What positions do I think Arsenal need to strengthen in the summer?
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad are having a great season,. Last season was such a disappointment after leading the league for so long that I thought this season might have been a bit harder for us but after some great recruitment from the club and the manager, we’ve looked stronger than we’ve been in a very long time.
The season is almost done and were edging towards another transfer window where we could see a big influx of spending from Arsenal and probably a few outgoings too. We sit top of the league going into the international break and with Manchester City up next at The Etihad, this could be our most important game and part of the season.
Looking forward to the summer, I wanted to delve into what positions I think Arsenal need to strengthen in the summer.
Because we are talking about football, where everything is ever changing, this could change depending on who stays and who goes, we could be looking at a big spending summer after FFP stopped us signing anyone in January. Here’s where I think we need to strengthen as of now.
First off, I think a striker is going to be necessary. We obviously have Jesus and Nketiah who are out and out strikers and in recent months Havertz and Trossard have both also taken the role in their strides and have been doing well there, but Arsenal for me, need a world class striker and these days they’re not always easy to find.
A few sides will also be on the look out for a new striker so there will be competition to sign a world class striker, but I think it needs to be done. With Jesus on and off with injuries, it’s made him unreliable, and Areta doesn’t seem to have the trust in Nketiah to play against the bigger teams and do a job. If were going to keep Jesus or Nketiah (which I don’t think we will end up keeping both), then they need someone else to be able to cover them and push us forward.
Secondly, I’d say we might need to invest in another right winger, Saka is unbelievable, but he does get played, for me, far too often. It’s a huge risk, and if he isn’t injured, he’s playing. Nelson can cover that spot, but again it feels like Arteta doesn’t have the trust in Nelson that he could or should have. I personally would like to see a new young talent brought in to help Saka and give him a break, even if it’s just to come off the bench and provide some rest for our star winger.
This all obviously depends on who we do and don’t sell this summer, and some positions may become more important to fill than others, but from where I’m sitting these are the two positions I think will need to focus on to make this squad have even more depth than we already do.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Defensive Midfield most urgent with Elneny, Partey and Jorginho set to go in the summer that leaves only Declan Rice which we are hoping develop his game further up
we have good Attacking Midfield depth including youngsters coming through like Patino and Nwaneri, but they do not have the physique, skill set or desire to transform in to an instant Defensive Midfield fortress
it may be we get 1 more year out of Jorginho but as it stands he walks for free in 3 months time, and in any case that is just 1 year
Partey is gone for me, best days well behind him, always injured never plays, can’t rely on him, we need to move to secure our long term future
so for me the top priority is two high quality Defensive Midfielders, may be one this summer and one next summer
The need for two young and powerful midfielders are well documented.
The gaffer obsession for a top winger is justified.
An attack bully would add balance to the outfit.
Definitely defense midfielder and backup for odegard and left back
We’re the highest scoring team in the PL, and it’s “urgent” to sign a striker?
No way. If we do get a goal scorer to compliment the players already in the squad, then fair enough, but it’s NOT urgent by any means.
More important is to replace the old crock Partey before looking at any other positions.
Top stiker like osimhen a top miedfielder like douglas luiz and top back up for the tired zinchenko
Top quality replacements for the injury prone Partey and Tierney and an upgrade at central striker for Nketiah.If Arteta cannot trust ESR and Nelson a winger like Williams of AB, will be essential despite the fact that Jesus and Trossard are both natural right wingers.In terms of the “urgency” which is implied by the writer, someone of the calibre of Partey would be my top priority.
In my opinion, we have the LB in good hands with Tomiyasu, Kiwior and Timber.
We also have ESR in the Odegaard role and Zinchenko plus Jorginho for the DM duties.
We could improve on the latter players mentioned, but that would cost a lot of money and, in my view, unnecessary for next season.
What we desperately need is a player up front who can implement a different style of play (some call it plan B, X, Y, or Z) and a cover for Zaka before he burns himself out.
Of course, keeping both Ramsdale and Raya on board is essential and if one decides not to play second fiddle, then another proven keeper will be required – Butland would be an ideal signing.
Nwaneri is better upgrade in the number ten role given lokonga is mature but needs time with the fact that vieira is also to burst next season with timber also fit to play next season let arsenal add atop striker like osimhen or gyokerees with biereth also returning and backup ;need to add cover for saliba and gabi
Not Douglas Luis, please!
He is a dirty player, very unArsenal.
A wc striker or one with the potential. Why?
Because it allows jesus to cover saka on the rw so basically feels two urgent needs in 1 transfer. Saka is available nearly all the time and one of the best in his position so his cover needs to be versatile like trossard so as not to warm the bench as well as good enough for not having a huge drop in quality when saka is not available.
A top DM/CM to replace partey who seems likely to leave. Jorginho getting an extension so Rice, new dm and jorgi is enough cover. The rest i think we have enough and will depend on outgoings so we can make 2 blockbuster signings this summer.