Which positions do Arsenal urgently need to strengthen first this summer?

What positions do I think Arsenal need to strengthen in the summer?

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad are having a great season,. Last season was such a disappointment after leading the league for so long that I thought this season might have been a bit harder for us but after some great recruitment from the club and the manager, we’ve looked stronger than we’ve been in a very long time.

The season is almost done and were edging towards another transfer window where we could see a big influx of spending from Arsenal and probably a few outgoings too. We sit top of the league going into the international break and with Manchester City up next at The Etihad, this could be our most important game and part of the season.

Looking forward to the summer, I wanted to delve into what positions I think Arsenal need to strengthen in the summer.

Because we are talking about football, where everything is ever changing, this could change depending on who stays and who goes, we could be looking at a big spending summer after FFP stopped us signing anyone in January. Here’s where I think we need to strengthen as of now.

First off, I think a striker is going to be necessary. We obviously have Jesus and Nketiah who are out and out strikers and in recent months Havertz and Trossard have both also taken the role in their strides and have been doing well there, but Arsenal for me, need a world class striker and these days they’re not always easy to find.

A few sides will also be on the look out for a new striker so there will be competition to sign a world class striker, but I think it needs to be done. With Jesus on and off with injuries, it’s made him unreliable, and Areta doesn’t seem to have the trust in Nketiah to play against the bigger teams and do a job. If were going to keep Jesus or Nketiah (which I don’t think we will end up keeping both), then they need someone else to be able to cover them and push us forward.

Secondly, I’d say we might need to invest in another right winger, Saka is unbelievable, but he does get played, for me, far too often. It’s a huge risk, and if he isn’t injured, he’s playing. Nelson can cover that spot, but again it feels like Arteta doesn’t have the trust in Nelson that he could or should have. I personally would like to see a new young talent brought in to help Saka and give him a break, even if it’s just to come off the bench and provide some rest for our star winger.

This all obviously depends on who we do and don’t sell this summer, and some positions may become more important to fill than others, but from where I’m sitting these are the two positions I think will need to focus on to make this squad have even more depth than we already do.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right nowCheck out DublinArsenal’s latest podcast – ARSENAL BACK ON TOP!

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…