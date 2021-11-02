Which positions do you think Arsenal still need to strengthen?

Which positions I think Arsenal need strengthening at by Yash

While Arsenal might have found their spark after three dismal performances at the beginning of the season, the rebuilding of the squad needs to be continued.

Edu and the recruitment team at the London Colney cannot rest on their laurels just now. If they want the Gunners to be competing for the biggest trophies.

After much criticism, the signings the North London outfit have made have impressed everyone immensely.

At least the club have conviction about their own ideas, which are not swayed by public outcry.

When Arsenal were being linked to Aaron Ramsdale, they knew they would receive stick for it due to the player’s poor reputation of getting relegated twice.

However, they still completed the deal, and now the Ramsdale deal is arguably looking as one of the best business a Premier League side has done this summer.

But now the focus shifts to the January transfer window andnext year’s summer. There are many positions that need strengthening. Here are few positions where I would like fresh faces.

Center-back: Hold on for a second. Don’t climb on me to bash. I don’t want Arsenal to go to the market and spend money on another center-back when they already have Ben White and Gabriel.

Rather, I would like us to improve on the back-ups that we have currently at the club. The best decision would be to bring back William Saliba.

Masterclass against one of the most talented attacks in history. One of our own, William Saliba. pic.twitter.com/9DUeC39qte — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) October 25, 2021

Mikel Arteta would definitely be keeping an eye on the Frenchman, who has been exceptional for Marseille this season. Either he should switch to a back three or keep the 20-year-old as a back up to White and Gabriel.

If Arsenal get into Europe, then keeping Saliba as a third choice won’t be the end of the world.

Central Midfielder: Despite being a huge fan of Albert Sambi Lokonga, I still believe we need a more experienced and a more rounded player at the center of the park.

It’s clear that the Belgian has loads of talent. But in my opinion selling Granit Xhaka and acquiring the services of let’s say Bruno Guimarães or even the highly coveted Boubacar Kamara would be perfect.

Bruno Guimarães has played 78 passes into the final third in Ligue 1 this season. Across Europe’s top five leagues, only, Sergio Busquets [90] has played more. A real talent. 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/wIsxHQpWnv — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 28, 2021

Lokonga, I think, still needs few years to be a starter at the Emirates Stadium, day in and day out.

Left-wing: This is where I guess I would get the most stick on. But I genuinely believe we need another winger on top of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Nicolas Pepe fans might agree with me when I say that the Ivorian is invisible when he doesn’t score or assist. Arsenal are more exciting going forward when he isn’t in the team.

If I was the Arsenal technical director, I would be looking at wingers such as Wolves’ Pedro Neto or Adama Traore, Shakhtar’s Manor Soloman or even Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

Convinced Pedro Neto is the next big thing marooned on one of the more defensive sides in the league pic.twitter.com/flsDn2ZKbE — Tom Worville (@Worville) May 18, 2021

Whether the England international would join us or not is a discussion of another day.

Center forward: With Alexander Lacazette’s current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign and Arteta’s preference of a “complete” striker to spearhead the attack, signing a new center forward is viable and rational.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has improved his link up play but I believe this Arsenal squad would benefit more from a striker who can link and hold up the play better and is also aerially good.

Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri has been linked recently. But this is a place where Arsenal will have loads of targets to choose from. Sweden’s Aleksander Isak is another name that the fans would definitely love, especially after his commendable performances at the Euros.

Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic is another name that the Gunners can target. The player will only have a year left on his deal in May, so Arsenal can acquire him for a cut-price deal.

…

So, those were my preferences of where I would like the team to bolster at.

Where would you like the team to strengthen at? Where do you agree and disagree with me?

Drop down your opinions below!

Yash Bisht