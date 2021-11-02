Which positions do you think Arsenal still need to strengthen?

Which positions I think Arsenal need strengthening at by Yash
While Arsenal might have found their spark after three dismal performances at the beginning of the season, the rebuilding of the squad needs to be continued.
Edu and the recruitment team at the London Colney cannot rest on their laurels just now. If they want the Gunners to be competing for the biggest trophies.
After much criticism, the signings the North London outfit have made have impressed everyone immensely.
At least the club have conviction about their own ideas, which are not swayed by public outcry.
When Arsenal were being linked to Aaron Ramsdale, they knew they would receive stick for it due to the player’s poor reputation of getting relegated twice.
🏆 Your MOTM against Leicester…
👏 @AaronRamsdale98 #LEIARS pic.twitter.com/acdDEROoRx
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 31, 2021
However, they still completed the deal, and now the Ramsdale deal is arguably looking as one of the best business a Premier League side has done this summer.
But now the focus shifts to the January transfer window andnext year’s summer. There are many positions that need strengthening. Here are few positions where I would like fresh faces.
Center-back: Hold on for a second. Don’t climb on me to bash. I don’t want Arsenal to go to the market and spend money on another center-back when they already have Ben White and Gabriel.
Rather, I would like us to improve on the back-ups that we have currently at the club. The best decision would be to bring back William Saliba.
Masterclass against one of the most talented attacks in history. One of our own, William Saliba. pic.twitter.com/9DUeC39qte
— Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) October 25, 2021
Mikel Arteta would definitely be keeping an eye on the Frenchman, who has been exceptional for Marseille this season. Either he should switch to a back three or keep the 20-year-old as a back up to White and Gabriel.
If Arsenal get into Europe, then keeping Saliba as a third choice won’t be the end of the world.
Central Midfielder: Despite being a huge fan of Albert Sambi Lokonga, I still believe we need a more experienced and a more rounded player at the center of the park.
It’s clear that the Belgian has loads of talent. But in my opinion selling Granit Xhaka and acquiring the services of let’s say Bruno Guimarães or even the highly coveted Boubacar Kamara would be perfect.
Bruno Guimarães has played 78 passes into the final third in Ligue 1 this season. Across Europe’s top five leagues, only, Sergio Busquets [90] has played more.
A real talent. 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/wIsxHQpWnv
— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 28, 2021
Lokonga, I think, still needs few years to be a starter at the Emirates Stadium, day in and day out.
Left-wing: This is where I guess I would get the most stick on. But I genuinely believe we need another winger on top of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
Nicolas Pepe fans might agree with me when I say that the Ivorian is invisible when he doesn’t score or assist. Arsenal are more exciting going forward when he isn’t in the team.
If I was the Arsenal technical director, I would be looking at wingers such as Wolves’ Pedro Neto or Adama Traore, Shakhtar’s Manor Soloman or even Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.
Convinced Pedro Neto is the next big thing marooned on one of the more defensive sides in the league pic.twitter.com/flsDn2ZKbE
— Tom Worville (@Worville) May 18, 2021
Whether the England international would join us or not is a discussion of another day.
Center forward: With Alexander Lacazette’s current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign and Arteta’s preference of a “complete” striker to spearhead the attack, signing a new center forward is viable and rational.
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has improved his link up play but I believe this Arsenal squad would benefit more from a striker who can link and hold up the play better and is also aerially good.
Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri has been linked recently. But this is a place where Arsenal will have loads of targets to choose from. Sweden’s Aleksander Isak is another name that the fans would definitely love, especially after his commendable performances at the Euros.
Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic is another name that the Gunners can target. The player will only have a year left on his deal in May, so Arsenal can acquire him for a cut-price deal.
…
So, those were my preferences of where I would like the team to bolster at.
Where would you like the team to strengthen at? Where do you agree and disagree with me?
Drop down your opinions below!
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
If Lacazette and Nketiah leave, a new CF will be our most pressing need. Isak’s Euro performance is pretty decent and he’s been helping Sociedad to lead La Liga table, so he could be an option if his price tag is below 50 M
After spending 150 M this season, I predict Arsenal will only loan Jovic to play safe. The Serbian could be a personal problem to Xhaka though, so Arsenal had better look for another option if Xhaka stays
I think Jovic can be okay as a like replacement for Laca
Cm for free we can sign kessie/brozovic/Zakaria anyone of them will be good
For winger buy Alexander isak , he is young loads of potential and can be converted to striker
I think going forward ….Victor osimhen of Napoli wont be a bad idea
Bad idea, but good suggestion, let’s not fill our squad with a lot of African players due to the disruptive Africa cup of Nations tournament
Isn’t the Christmas World Cup going to be just as disruptive?
I would prefer Dusan Vlahovic, Noa Lang and Lyon’s Bruno Guamaraes to join us in January and be assured of playing in CL next season
Better for me, your list has 2 quite physically imposing players and a playmaker, great!
There is no doubt the defence is spot on at the moment. Hopefully we will have William Saliba next season and then even with an injury we could have a great defence. It would be good to see a very creative, midfield controller who can hold the ball well. Chelski have that with Jorginho, can we get someone of high quality? How I miss little Santi Cazorla. The biggest problem is our forward line. With both Auba and Laca getting on it will be up front we could struggle. I hope we at some point give Martinelli a chance to get his confidence, but we will also have to buy. Then we could become a real threat once again. We have our crown jewels in ESR and Bukayo Saka, a good defence, but I doubt if Auba and Laca will ever again be at their peaks. I agree with GAI that Alexander Isak may be a good place to start.
The Santi Carzola’s of this world were all good, but remember that we need both technical and physical imposing midfielders and forwards
We need to fill 2 positions to challenge for the title
Midfield Bruno G
Striker Dominic Calvin L
The two will cost around 100m
I’d actually prefer that Arsenal sign 2 flops from Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Cm : van de Beek
Cf : Jovic
They’re both brilliant players and have even demonstrated that at their current clubs. Just didn’t get the game time they deserve.
I don’t like getting too excited about fan opinion of their preferred choice, especially of this is based on some emotional attachment to a player….also I totally agree with you on the issue of laca’s replacement because we need a player who can pose some aerial threat, such as Dusan Vlahovic, 5″10 players may not be useful to us considering the physical nature of the EPL, remember we’ve had a history of be bullied by the Burnleys of this world..also we need to avoid signing alot of African players due to the disruptive January CAN competition..
Dominic Calvin L is okay for me, also Declan Rice for holding midfield role