Which realistic striker could replace Aubameyang at Arsenal?

I’m sure you are all sick of hearing that all of our rivals are queuing up to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, but should rumours prove true then we will more than likely need to sign a replacement.

We posed the point yesterday that Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli have earned a chance to try and stake a claim for a first-team role at the centre of our attack should rumours prove to be true, but that could prove to risky to our club and manager alike, so who else would we like to see don the Arsenal shirt.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has come on leaps and bounds under Carlo Ancelotti, notching up a whopping 10 league goals since December alone(compared to the three he picked up before Ancelotti joined), proving that with the right manager he can be a goal machine. Arguments can be made for him, but for me, he doesn’t make my top two, and I also don’t see Everton selling for less than £50 Million, despite signing him for under £2 Million back in 2016.

I’ve always been a fan of Jamie Vardy, but he’s another player we should have signed a few years ago, and he should play out the rest of his days with Leicester in my opinion. Fellow English striker Danny Ings is a different story however.

The Southampton hitman has notched up an incredible 15 goals this term, a stat I am about to strengthen. Ings is the top goalscorer in the league if you was to exclude any player who has scored penalties, and on goals excluding penalties instead of penalty takers, he would sit one goal behind leader, our very own Aubameyang. He has more outfield goals than Aguero, Tammy Abraham and Mohamed Salah, and would be tied with Jamie Vardy in second spot.

This is all with a much weaker team in Southampton, who lets be real, would most likely be battling relegation had the 26 year-old not consistently found the net.

The former Burnley striker did get a big move to Liverpool previously and that only failed because he missed almost a whole season with a broken leg, before his style of play left him frozen out by new manager Jurgen Klopp.

For me, there is no contest. If we are making a signing from the Premier League, Danny Ings has to be that man. That’s not to say I wouldn’t love to see our current crop given the chance to shine.

Is Ings an under-rated Premier League star? How much would it take to prise him away from Southampton?

Patrick