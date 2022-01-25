Which signings will Arsenal need if we make Europe next season?

How many signings do we realistically need to play competitively in Europe again?

With our sights finally set on Europe again (top four/six) Arsenal clearly lack a lot of squad depth. How many January and Summer signings are needed?

In my opinion we are still miles off of the squad depth of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City. We need a very expensive few windows to bolster the squad in every department to make a competitive whole squad rather than just a competitive starting first 11.

STRIKER

The most obvious place to start is sorting out our striker situation, Nketiah doesn’t seem to want to sign a new contract and may not hit the levels of the premier league. Laca and Auba are old and look likely to leave after their contracts end. Balogun is on loan.

But the Burnley games showed we really need a 15+ goal a season striker if we want to get anywhere near top four.

The obvious is a huge signing potential Vlahovic who doesn’t seem to be interested in any English club, why pay £70 million on a man who doesn’t want to be there, I wish we could make it happen but I’m doubtful.

So, who else is there? Calvert-Lewin or Isak? Both very exciting young talents that could do well for the gunners adding to the English core or adding some Spanish flair.

MIDFIELDER

We are crying out for another holding midfielder, Lakonga is promising but inexperienced, Partey is key in midfield but needs a consistent partner and Xhaka… well he’s just… Xhaka.

With the loan of 25-year-old Arthur Melo looking like a great short-term solution, do we finally give Guendouzi a chance if Marseille don’t buy him after his successful loan and France national team call up?

Tielemans would be quality, I’m a big fan of his and I think he would be a perfect role model for Lakonga but I don’t believe Leicester would sell to any Prem club.

Renato Sanches could be a great addition too, a complete midfielder who would be free to leave in summer with just a 12-month contract as well and therefore a much cheaper option.

DEFENDERS

I also think we need a backup right back for Tomiyasu, someone who will be reliable for our FA cup and EFL games, Cedric doesn’t seem good enough in my opinion.

Lamptey would be my dream signing, he is young, fast, exciting and has an already established a great relationship with Ben White at Brighton so would slot into the defensive line-up brilliantly.

Not only to mention he adds to that English core.

Saliba will be a fantastic addition for the defence next season now that Arteta has confirmed he will play for Arsenal (finally), it will give Gabriel and White important rotation and rest over the season. Plus, White can always cover effectively at right back.

KEEPER

If Leno is happy as number two, we are fine in the goal keeper’s department, but I feel that he won’t be and Ramsdale is simply too good to drop.

Matt Turner is the rumoured replacement, a 27-year-old keeper in the MLS who has quality penalties save record (9/20) and could be a smart squad player for Arteta’s side.

All in all, its going to be an expensive summer window, I don’t see us making many signings in a week, so summer will be crucial for Arteta to make a competitive squad. He’s got rid of the deadwood, now time to bulk up the team.

PREDICTIONs

GK – Turner (£5 million)

RB – Lamptey (£20 million)

CM – Arthur Melo (Loan)

CM – Sanchez (£35 million

ST – Isak (£40 million)

Until next time Gooners,

Benedict

