Which signings will Arsenal need if we make Europe next season?

How many signings do we realistically need to play competitively in Europe again?
With our sights finally set on Europe again (top four/six) Arsenal clearly lack a lot of squad depth. How many January and Summer signings are needed?
In my opinion we are still miles off of the squad depth of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City. We need a very expensive few windows to bolster the squad in every department to make a competitive whole squad rather than just a competitive starting first 11.
STRIKER
The most obvious place to start is sorting out our striker situation, Nketiah doesn’t seem to want to sign a new contract and may not hit the levels of the premier league. Laca and Auba are old and look likely to leave after their contracts end. Balogun is on loan.
But the Burnley games showed we really need a 15+ goal a season striker if we want to get anywhere near top four.
The obvious is a huge signing potential Vlahovic who doesn’t seem to be interested in any English club, why pay £70 million on a man who doesn’t want to be there, I wish we could make it happen but I’m doubtful.
So, who else is there? Calvert-Lewin or Isak? Both very exciting young talents that could do well for the gunners adding to the English core or adding some Spanish flair.
MIDFIELDER
We are crying out for another holding midfielder, Lakonga is promising but inexperienced, Partey is key in midfield but needs a consistent partner and Xhaka… well he’s just… Xhaka.
With the loan of 25-year-old Arthur Melo looking like a great short-term solution, do we finally give Guendouzi a chance if Marseille don’t buy him after his successful loan and France national team call up?
Tielemans would be quality, I’m a big fan of his and I think he would be a perfect role model for Lakonga but I don’t believe Leicester would sell to any Prem club.
Renato Sanches could be a great addition too, a complete midfielder who would be free to leave in summer with just a 12-month contract as well and therefore a much cheaper option.
DEFENDERS
I also think we need a backup right back for Tomiyasu, someone who will be reliable for our FA cup and EFL games, Cedric doesn’t seem good enough in my opinion.
Lamptey would be my dream signing, he is young, fast, exciting and has an already established a great relationship with Ben White at Brighton so would slot into the defensive line-up brilliantly.
Not only to mention he adds to that English core.
Saliba will be a fantastic addition for the defence next season now that Arteta has confirmed he will play for Arsenal (finally), it will give Gabriel and White important rotation and rest over the season. Plus, White can always cover effectively at right back.
KEEPER
If Leno is happy as number two, we are fine in the goal keeper’s department, but I feel that he won’t be and Ramsdale is simply too good to drop.
Matt Turner is the rumoured replacement, a 27-year-old keeper in the MLS who has quality penalties save record (9/20) and could be a smart squad player for Arteta’s side.
All in all, its going to be an expensive summer window, I don’t see us making many signings in a week, so summer will be crucial for Arteta to make a competitive squad. He’s got rid of the deadwood, now time to bulk up the team.
PREDICTIONs
GK – Turner (£5 million)
RB – Lamptey (£20 million)
CM – Arthur Melo (Loan)
CM – Sanchez (£35 million
ST – Isak (£40 million)
Until next time Gooners,
Benedict
Aurelien Tchouameni for DM
De Jong/Tielemans for CM
Several striking options
Back up RB
Seriously, Aurelien is probably the best DM since Kante, although IMO he’s even better. That kid is just immense.
This should be a topic after we qualify for Europe. Let’s not count our eggs before hatching.
Mind you, Not just Europe, TOP 4 is the only goal of Arteta for him to remain in Arsenal, if NOT, He and Edu should just shamefully leave.
No funds should be trusted in their care unless we make Champions League qualification.
New manager: Mancini, Ten Haag, Rodgers, Gasperini, Potter in order of preference.
Backup GK: Turner
” ” RB: Spence
CB: Saliba and Dinos return🙏
DM: Bissouma or Guimaraes
CM: Bring back Matteo
LW: Saint Maximim
ST: David
Offer Laca a 2 Year extension on reduced wages and Balogun returns as third choice striker.
I think we’d also need a proper left-sided winger. I know Martinelli and Smith-Rowe are currently covering that position, but I think their best belong in other positions.
Again, the expected outlay may not be as frightening as it appears if you factor in expected inflows from the sale of the likes of Leno, Torreira, Guendouzi, Bellerin……
Been away a while, missed our last two games. Hopefully we get back to winning ways when football resumes.
Regarding our transfer: Those saying “Edu and Arteta wasted time chasing Vlahovic” just want to lie to themselves.
Good job to Edu for trying a least to try and convince the player. He di all he could.
Multiple reliable journalists revealed the club went all out for Vlahovic but he had other plans.
Fair play to Edu for holding on thinking he could convince the player, seeing how important the player could’ve been to our growth.
This actually speaks volumes about the player himself than any other thing, and I’m glad we dodged that bullet even though I’d have like him.
You know how terrible you have to be as a sportsman alongside your agent to refuse communicating with the club you play for and pays your salary? More shameful that the director of your club has to constantly come out saying you ain’t responding to them or saying anything just because you want to sign for an opponent?
He might be good as a player, but I’m not sure that type of character would’ve made sense with us. Agent ignoring calls from parent clubs, from other clubs trying to negotiate, from journalists and all that.
Sky’s Kaveh was only saying yesterday how he texted the agent to get an I do about the player, and the agent read and ignored his message. He said he wasn’t even surprised, knowing they refused to speak to even their parent club.
That’s a terrible way to behave. Imagine we got him and we’re trying to order him a new contract in three years time?
The only reason I’m not complaining or agreeing with the statement that we wasted time chasing him was because it was ambitious, plus the club had Plan B and C lined up in Isak and DCL.
Now if they were certain they could always fall to plan B after trying so hard for plan A, then I have nothing against them. Fair play for trying and giving your all for the best.
Now it’s time to show if they really have balls to complete the deal for plan B or C.
There’s still a few days left to make a deal.
If they can bring Isak in or DCL, then they shouldn’t be tagged as clueless.
I’ll wait till the window closes before making these statements
ST: Ole Watkins AND Jonathan David
(Jovic loan back Up)
Mid: Frankie De Jong, Bruno Gumaries
DM: Ndidi (Ginny Back up)
Defenders: Dinos And Saliba Return
RB: Lamptey, Spence Cheaper Option
Back Up GK: Johnstone
Coach: Ten Hag
TD: Overmars
I think in cm we need either a Frenkie/Tielemans/Dahoud type player to replace Xhaka. As we’ve seen, we need an extra senior player as I dont think Lokonga is up for it. I would also like to go for Bruno G. That we we would have 3 senior players competing for 2 starting spots. We would also have different type of cm’s.
We need a backup for Tomi as well. Lamptey being the obvious choice there. He offers a different option than Tomi, which is very important IMO. Havent seen enough of Spence, but he was really good against us.
Attack is a bit more difficult. I dont think Isak is prolific enough. Same goes for David, although I like him a lot and he could also play on the left. My choice would be Schick. Still young, lots of experience, prolific and decent hold-up play. Probably not that expensive either.
My buys:
Schick, David (if Auba and Laca leave), Frenkie/Tielemans, Bruno G, Lamptey, Inacio (from Sporting) and a new backup goalie if Leno leaves
Outs:
Auba, Nketiah, Laca, Xhaka, Elneny, Cedric, Chambers, AMN, Torreria, Guendouzi, Dinos, Leno
I like the way you dressed our incompetence and unseriousness.
The player made it clear he wants Juve from the onset yet we wasted our time on him you are here panting because he did what most players do to actualize their dream. If we are any serious about getting any striker we should have moved on instead of making ourselves subject of ridicule. This is the second time Juventus beat us to a player without submitting a bid for him. We are not a serious club anymore and the good players are getting to know that.
This is a reply to Eddie