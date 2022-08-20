Which starting XI should Arteta choose as Arsenal visit Bournemouth? Here is mine…

Arsenal may have won their first two games with an unchanged starting line-up, it appears that Mikel Arteta could still have to think about making changes for today’s game against Bournemouth, as he now has more players returning to the squad with Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith-Rowe having a run out in midweek with the U21’s. In fct, I believe Reiss Nelson is the only player left that is not available for selection through injury.

Our new young Brazilian Marquinhos had already played two excellent games for the U21s before that game, and Arteta explained: “Marquinhos has been playing with the U21s, and we didn’t believe that it was necessary for him to play again. Fabio and Emile – they have been injured, they haven’t had any minutes, they needed that exposure.”

We also have Tomiyasu and Tierney returned to fitness, and both played the last 15 minutes against Leicester last week so will be vying for inclusion this week. I have a feeling that both will be playing this evening, or at least Tomi as Ben White was looking a bit tired last week towards the end.

I believe Arteta will give Vieira a couple more weeks of settling in time before he will be considered to be used, and Marquinhos could be a surprise wildcard on the subs bench, alongside Smith-Rowe who could resume his role as supersub.

I can’t see Xhaka and Partey being replaced, or captain Odegaard for that matter.

And as for the front line, who would you change when you have Martinelli, Saka and Jesus leading the line?

So this is my expected line up this afternoon to start the game at Bournemouth….

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu….Gabriel…Saliba…Zinchenko

Partey…Xhaka

Martinelli…Odegaard…Saka

Jesus

Which team do you think Arteta will choose today?

————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta pre match Bournemouth v Arsenal – Interesting in depth interview with the Boss…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids