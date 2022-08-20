Which starting XI should Arteta choose as Arsenal visit Bournemouth? Here is mine…

Arsenal may have won their first two games with an unchanged starting line-up, it appears that Mikel Arteta could still have to think about making changes for today’s game against Bournemouth, as he now has more players returning to the squad with Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith-Rowe having a run out in midweek with the U21’s. In fct, I believe Reiss Nelson is the only player left that is not available for selection through injury.
Our new young Brazilian Marquinhos had already played two excellent games for the U21s before that game, and Arteta explained: “Marquinhos has been playing with the U21s, and we didn’t believe that it was necessary for him to play again. Fabio and Emile – they have been injured, they haven’t had any minutes, they needed that exposure.”
We also have Tomiyasu and Tierney returned to fitness, and both played the last 15 minutes against Leicester last week so will be vying for inclusion this week. I have a feeling that both will be playing this evening, or at least Tomi as Ben White was looking a bit tired last week towards the end.
I believe Arteta will give Vieira a couple more weeks of settling in time before he will be considered to be used, and Marquinhos could be a surprise wildcard on the subs bench, alongside Smith-Rowe who could resume his role as supersub.
I can’t see Xhaka and Partey being replaced, or captain Odegaard for that matter.
And as for the front line, who would you change when you have Martinelli, Saka and Jesus leading the line?
So this is my expected line up this afternoon to start the game at Bournemouth….
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu….Gabriel…Saliba…Zinchenko
Partey…Xhaka
Martinelli…Odegaard…Saka
Jesus
Which team do you think Arteta will choose today?
Mikel Arteta pre match Bournemouth v Arsenal – Interesting in depth interview with the Boss…
Arteta’s dilemma is he will feel uncomfortable leaving out his 50M signing and playing Saliba. So Tomiyasu will be the scape goat unless Arteta plays a back 5 sacrificing a midfielder.
For team progress, he should just accept the reality and leave Ben White on the sub bench.
I agree with you…
Either Tomiyasu or Saliba could be scapegoat…
No chance we are playing as Back 3 or 5 because if we play back 3 or 5 then either Xhaka or Partey needs to be dropped as Odegaard is Captain so he will be in team…
I think Arteta will same line up..
Fair lineup hard to disagree. Zinchenko is better offensively, but I still think Tierney is clearly the better defender.
Xhaka playing better than I have seen in years, and hopefully Odegaard and Saka will step up after having quiet appearances so far this season.
tiernay left back … zinchenko left midfield clearly better than xhaka … play your best players is a basic rule of good management