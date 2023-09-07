Which strike is your Goal of the Month choice?

Arsenal has nominated several impressive and crucial goals scored by their players in the month of August for their Goal of the Month award. The club has made a promising start to the season, and goals from players in various positions will be essential in their pursuit of success.

On their official website, Arsenal has nominated the following goals for their Goal of the Month award in August:

Bukayo Saka’s goal against Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Nketiah’s goals against Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Louis Copley’s goal for the under-18s against West Ham United.

James Sweet and Ethan Nwaneri’s goals against Leicester City at the U21 level.

These nominations highlight the diverse range of goal-scoring talent within the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

There have been some sweet strikes from our players at all levels since this campaign started and whichever goal wins, they all deserve credit.

For them to be nominated obviously shows that the goals were well executed.

Hopefully, we will see just as many wonderful goals in September.

