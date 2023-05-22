Which striker should Arsenal target now Toney is unavailable?

Gabriel Jesus can’t be trusted as Arsenal’s lead striker next season. Arsenal legend Ian Wright argues that the Brazilian hasn’t been as sharp as he should be playing the Arsenal No. 9.

“I think what its shown in the last four or five games is how hard it is to chase down Manchester City. But you do need the squad to be able to do it. Today you saw Arsenal needed something different, perhaps a focal number nine,” said Wright on PL productions.

Though it is a mystery who this focal No. 9 could be, the Gunners have been linked with a move for a physical striker in the summer. A striker who can score 20+ goals in the league and make defenders tense.

Another ex-Arsenal pundit, Paul Merson, noted Ivan Toney as the striker Arteta’s project needed a few weeks ago.

“If I was Arsenal, I would take him,” he told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“He suits them down to the ground. Sometimes, you cannot go long with Jesus, but you can go long with Toney. He is good in the air; he has got a very good brain. He can see a picture.

“He is not Harry Kane, but he can do a Harry Kane-type job where he can come off the centre halves, he can pass through, and he is tidy.”

Though by now it is certain that a move for Toney, who is on an 8-month ban after being found guilty by the FA for a betting offence, is impossible, other options should be considered.

Getting such a player on board may be bad news for Jesus, but Arteta has reached a point where he ought to be ruthless. Even so, Jesus’ versatility could see him play on the wings sometimes; he could even fight for his starting role as the lead striker in certain games.

But now that Toney is out of the question, who should Arsenal be looking at now?

Daniel O

