Most people see Arsenal as the strongest team in the Champions League and Premier League this season, and why should they not?

The Gunners finished the league phase of the UCL as the top side and have been leading the Premier League table for much of this season. As the season draws to a close, they remain firm and consistent in every competition, including the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Their fans expect them to win all these tournaments, and the UCL would soon return at the round of 16 stage.

Arsenal’s Dominance Across Competitions

After the draw is made this week, Arsenal will be looking to ensure that they continue their fine form in the tournament, while Manchester City is also considered one of the favourites. However, when compared to the current class of Arsenal stars, it seems the Citizens are inferior, particularly outside England. The Gunners’ squad has impressed consistently, demonstrating tactical flexibility, depth, and resilience in high-pressure matches.

The consistency and cohesion of Arsenal’s team have not gone unnoticed by former players and managers. They are recognised as a side capable of competing at the very highest level, both domestically and in Europe, and their current performances suggest they have a realistic chance of securing multiple trophies this season.

Expert Insight on the Champions League

As someone who has worked in the Premier League, Roberto Martinez said via Mirror Football, “It’s interesting because if you ask any other Champions League team, outside the UK, everybody would tell you Arsenal look stronger than Manchester City. But when you understand the Premier League and you know the way Pep Guardiola works, Manchester City should be the favourites to finish the season the strongest.”

Arsenal supporters will be hopeful that the team can sustain this form, capitalising on their current momentum to succeed in all competitions. While Manchester City remains a formidable opponent, the ongoing performances of Arsenal’s squad indicate that they could be the dominant force in Europe and England for the remainder of the season.