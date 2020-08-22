Which Ten Arsenal players do you think are up for sale?

Is Mikel Arteta going to make a complete overhaul of the Arsenal squad this summer? It certainly looks like it, as the Times is reporting that Arteta has put TEN players on the transfer list, which basically amounts to a fire sale!

They are saying that four defenders are on the list, and name Calum Chambers and Rob Holding as certainties, and we have a separate report in the Sun saying that Sokratis has spoken to Napoli about a move.

They also say that four midfielders are up for grabs, with Matteo Guendouzi being the obvious first name, and perhaps Ainsley Maitland-Niles? Dare I say that Mesut Ozil may be one of them?

Interestingly, they are saying that two strikers are on the list, one is supposed to be Alexandre Lacazette, but who could the other one be?

No mention of goalkeepers, but I firmly believe that Arteta will cash in on Martinez as he has generated so much interest after his excellent recent performances.

So, which do you think are the ten players that should be on Arteta’s list?