Which Ten Arsenal players do you think are up for sale?

Is Mikel Arteta going to make a complete overhaul of the Arsenal squad this summer? It certainly looks like it, as the Times is reporting that Arteta has put TEN players on the transfer list, which basically amounts to a fire sale!
They are saying that four defenders are on the list, and name Calum Chambers and Rob Holding as certainties, and we have a separate report in the Sun saying that Sokratis has spoken to Napoli about a move.
They also say that four midfielders are up for grabs, with Matteo Guendouzi being the obvious first name, and perhaps Ainsley Maitland-Niles? Dare I say that Mesut Ozil may be one of them?
Interestingly, they are saying that two strikers are on the list, one is supposed to be Alexandre Lacazette, but who could the other one be?
No mention of goalkeepers, but I firmly believe that Arteta will cash in on Martinez as he has generated so much interest after his excellent recent performances.
So, which do you think are the ten players that should be on Arteta’s list?
Chambers
Holding
Sokratis
Mustafi
Martinez
Lacca
Elnenay
HMK
AMN
HB
Looks like he will be building around the youngsters. Although I think chambers, holding and AMN should be kept
You forgot Ozil. The guy must go.
Holdings , Miatland Niles should not be sold, they still have move to deliver!!! (
Arsenal should give Miatland Niles more time, he has the strength and pace to play in any team, I liked seeing him on arsenal jersey he reminds me of Gary bale
Holding! I love his confidence, despite his young age!
Martinez should have patients ( he should not be quick to quit by him self!!!
Other should be sold!!! Good decision
Thanks
In my opinion, only Mustafi, Chambers and AMN should be kept, I would’ve said Chambers should be sold too, but given our injury records, I’m not so sure. Besides he can play DM too, if needed.
Should be =
Ozil, Miki, Elnemy, Bellerin, Lacca, Torreira, Holding, Socratis, Mustafi
Probably =
Chambers, AMN, Elnemy, Bellerin, Lacca, Torreira, Holding, Socratis
We should keep Chambers & AMN
What a long transfer window this is going to be. I honestly don’t think many will be sold or bought. It’s going to be hard to shift our players in one window. Also Arteta said we need more depth. You don’t get that by selling half your squad. No way will we sell 10 and buy 10 in one window lol
Chambers, Holding, Sokratis, Mustafi, Lacca, Ozil, Torreira
Bellerin, Kolasinac, maybe AMN tho I’d keep him..
Coutinhou saga is too long, too expensive, so forget him and get Zaha
why bellerin