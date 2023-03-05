Which three transfers will Arsenal need this summer to be the real deal next season?

If you want to watch a Premier League side play beautiful football, it is no longer a secret that Arsenal is the team to watch. This season, Mikel Arteta’s team has played some of the most exciting games in the Premier League.

Since the start of the season, the Arsenal, under Arteta’s guidance,have performed admirably, particularly in the league. Arsenal are regarded as the favourites to win the Premier League this season, owing to their consistent record of 19 victories, 3 draws, and 3 defeats in 25 games. This season, Arteta and his tactics have been unstoppable, and his squad has emerged from nowhere to being the real deal. If everything works as anticipated, Arsenal will be crowned champions.

Following that, Arteta may have a busy summer transfer window to mould his team into one that can retain the Premier League title and also compete in the Champions League next season. Looking at this Arsenal squad, if I were Arteta, I would sign in three positions to make sure that I can continue to be the real deal in the Premier League.

I will first consider bringing in a striker who can manage 25 or more goals a season, and for such a striker, I will go to Serie A and persuade Juventus to sell me Dusan Vlahovic for a reasonable fee.

Declan Rice will be the next midfielder to join the club after Vlahovic. With the midfield sorted, I’ll close the summer season by bringing in Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries; he and Saka on the right flank would be a nuisance to Premier League leftbacks.

Another thing I will not do is let Kieran Tierney go, and I will find a way to use Trossard’s versatility by having him fill in at either left or right wing as needed.

With that, I believe Arsenal will be competitive in the 2023–24 season. So, which transfer move do you believe I overlooked?

Tell us below.

Daniel O

CONTI CUP OR BUST!

Our very own Michelle joins up with Lotte and Martin from Dublin Arsenal to review last weeks defeat to Chelsea and The Arsenal’s Women’s chances of getting revenge this weekend in the Conti Cup Final…

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids