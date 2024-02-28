Which Top 5 Key players would you choose from this Arsenal squad?

26 league games into the season, Arsenal has had a tremendous run. And, with 58 points, just two points behind the league leaders, our Premier League title hopes are no longer a pipe dream.

Gunners have stepped up; some are willing to die for the badge. However, if you had to select five key players who have made a big contribution to Arsenal’s current position, who would they be?

Here are my choices…..

1. Jorginho.

Initially viewed as a stopgap signing, after failing to sign Moises Caicedo in January 2023, Jorginho has defied expectations. In a partnership with Declan Rice, Jorginho has recovered his finest form. His brilliant passing and tactical awareness have been critical to Arsenal’s title success. At 32, he’s playing at a level comparable to his performance for Italy in the Euro 20. Arteta has used him in big games, and he has delivered; he’s no doubt Arsenal’s big game player.

2. Bukayo Saka

Saka’s spectacular rise continues. The 22-year-old winger combines raw skill with determination. In all competitions, he has been so influential that he has 16 goals and 13 assists. Saka’s performances scream “world-class,” and he’s on track to become a superstar. If Arsenal were to win the league, Saka needed to step up, and scoring seven goals in the last six league games is him doing that, isn’t it?

3. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba

Arsenal have kept the most clean sheets in the league (10). They have conceded the fewest goals (23). As impressive as our centre backs have been individually, they deserve to be lauded as a pairing. Arsenal’s defence is now certainly the finest in the league. Rivals will argue, but both are already on the Premier League team of the season. There may be better defenders out there, but these two work exceptionally well together. Saliba and Gabriel are equally talented, and their contributions have laid the groundwork for Arsenal’s outstanding performances.

4. Martin Odegaard.

Sometimes I can’t believe Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard for only £30 million. He has entirely transformed Arsenal as a team. In Arsenal’s midfield, the captain pulls the strings. Martin Odegaard (33) has scored or assisted the most goals among midfielders since the start of the 2022–23 season. That just goes to illustrate how important he has been for Arsenal since their comeback to league contention.

5) David Raya

Mikel Arteta’s decision to bring Raya on board initially confused Gooners like me. But, game after game, the Spanish custodian has made it clear why he was signed to replace Ramsdale. The debate and conflict over Ramsdale or Raya is finally over, as most people recognise Raya’s brilliance extends far beyond shot stopping. He is superb with the ball at his feet, deals with crosses, and has excellent distribution. Raya’s marshalling of the Arsenal defence has been key to the Gunners’ title charge. The Brentford man’s shot-stopping ability and authoritative presence have strengthened Arsenal’s defence.

Those are my top five key Gunners, who’ve played a huge role in where the team is. I believe the PL title will eventually return to North London after two decades. What are your top five Gunners?

Daniel O

