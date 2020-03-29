Which top targets can Arsenal realistically beat other teams to sign next summer

Arsenal has been waiting for the transfer window to reopen but the recent coronavirus outbreak has forced this season to be suspended indefinitely and no one quite knows when the window will actually open up officially.

The media have linked the club with a whole host of targets until this season is finally resumed and then completed.

Top players like Philippe Coutinho, Dayot Upamecano, Dries Mertens, Edison and James Rodriguez have been mentioned. Other players like Carlos Soler, Evan N’Dicka, Thomas Partey, Arkadiusz Milik and Ousmane Dembele have also been speculated about.

The most difficult part of these links for Arsenal is the fact that the Gunners are not the only team targeting each of these players.

This means that Arsenal would need to see off competition from teams who are better placed in their leagues or who are even competing for their respective league titles.

Realistically, Arsenal’s signings would depend greatly on their position at the end of this campaign.

If Mikel Arteta can help the team get back to the Champions League (at the expense of Manchester City), then you can be sure that Arsenal can start to compete with the other top teams.

However, the absence of Champions League or European football entirely would see us struggle to sign most of the players that we have been linked with.

It would be hard to name the players that the Gunners can convince to join them without Champions League football, basically, a good number of our summer targets would consider joining a team playing in Europe before they would think about any approach from Arsenal.