Which Tottenham players do the Arsenal Women have to look out for tonight?

AWFC vs Spurs who to keep an eye on

Arsenal Women will face off against our London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as we look to retain our Continental Cup title from last year. We now enter the 3rd game of the group stages and what is set to be a fiery affair, will be a great match for both club’s fans and even the mutuals. Tottenham currently sit 6th in the WSL table while Arsenal sits joint top, both have had great starts to their Conti Cup campaign with both sides winning both of their first two matches.

Tottenham sit top of the group on equal points with Arsenal but have scored 3 more goals that we have, beating Reading 6-0 in their opening game after a dominating display and then going on to win 3-0 against Bristol City. Spurs do look in good form this season and with this game being a derby, anything could happen, it’s who rocks up and wants it more on the day.

Spurs recently signed Martha Thomas from Manchester United and since she’s joined the club has looked in great form this season having already scored seven goals and 1 assist since joining the club and is currently the Women’s Super League’s top scorer. She will definitely be someone Arsenal will want to keep an eye on. Since joining Spurs she looks to have really come into great form and has hit a purple patch. She will be up for it and this being her first London Derby could be big night for her.

Another Manchester United girl Grace Clinton has also been in great form recently. Currently on loan from United at Spurs, Clinton, like Thomas, looks to have really come into her own since getting the chance at Spurs, with a lot more game time then she got at United, it seems to have had a really positive impact on the young English International and she looks dangerous when on the attack, scoring 2 goals and 2 assists since joining the club. Spurs seem to be bringing the best out of her, linking up well with Thomas, they both look to be the danger women tonight.

Ashleigh Neville will be one to look out for in defence, although she’s had a rocky few weeks with losses to Manchester United and Manchester City, before that she had been playing what looked like her best football, keeping the Spurs backline solid and putting in some great performances for them. She is one of the main reasons as to why Spurs haven’t conceded that many goals this season and will probably be at her best against us.

Arsenal will be looking to win their 10th game in a row (all competitions) and this match looks set to be a big one, with both clubs sitting pretty at the top of the group, both will be looking for the win and it’s a London Derby, so strap yourselves in, we’re in for another fantastic derby day!

Daisy Mae

