Which Tottenham Women players impressed against Arsenal in our midweek Conti Cup game

What can ArsenalWFC learn from our mid-week meeting with the Spuds

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women’s team walked away victorious mid-week against London Rivals Tottenham in the third game of this season’s Continental Cup group stages, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing and with a almost fully rotated side, Spurs put up a tough fight till the very last whistle and forced Arsenal into penalties, where we were lucky enough to scrape through. But with another meeting on the cards with Spurs this weekend, I wanted to take a look at what we can learn and take from the match against them in mid-week.

Martha Thomas who I said in one of my previous articles would be the danger woman, prove me completely right. The Ex Manchester United star moved to Spurs in the summer and has been on fire ever since.

She is really making this season her own and has grew into a real threat under Robert Vilahamn’s guidance, and Tuesday nights game was no different, scoring the first goal to put Tottenham in front and then assisting the second to help them go back in front once we’d equalised showing herself to be a constant threat on and off the ball, and although we were heavily rotated, I still believe on the weekend someone should be set to man mark her for the game.

Jessica Naz was also another Spurs player who was looking at her best, scoring two of Spur’s three goals and was probably the most dangerous woman on the pitch for them. It almost looked too easy for her at times, and with our defence looking a bit lost mid-week she really looked to take advantage of that. For someone who didn’t actually have that many touches throughout the game she was clinical whenever she was on the ball and was clinical with it, shutting her down defensively will be a big task on the weekend but hopefully with a full-strength squad back, we can deal with it.

Considering that we are going to be playing away from home and the Spuds the home advantage, It will give them that sense of comfort but our Arsenal Women’s first team have looked great home and away this season so I don’t think it will be that much of a concern, and what’s better than beating the Spuds 2 times in a week? Practically nothing, so hopefully we get a good number of away fans down to support as we usually do and push our Arsenal Women to get their 11th win on the trot.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Is there anything/anyone you think we need to be partially wary of on the weekend?

