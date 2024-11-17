Which transfer target must Arsenal sign in January?

Arsenal is expected to be active in the upcoming January transfer window as they look to address some of the issues that have hindered their progress this season. After setting high standards in the past two campaigns, the Gunners have struggled with consistency, largely due to fitness concerns and the lack of depth in critical areas. This has raised expectations for reinforcements to ensure a strong second half of the season.

According to ESPN, Arsenal’s priority for the winter window should be securing a striker, a move the club opted against during the summer transfer window. Despite opportunities to pursue high-profile forwards like Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, Arsenal refrained from bolstering their attack. Now, the lack of a consistent goal-scoring presence has highlighted the need for reinforcements up front.

The current season has seen Arsenal grapple with recurring fitness issues across multiple positions, but their offensive struggles are particularly pressing. While Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli have contributed, the team’s attacking options appear insufficient to sustain a title challenge or compete effectively across multiple competitions.

The ESPN report emphasises that Arsenal’s reluctance to invest in a forward over the summer could now be seen as a missed opportunity. With Manchester City and Liverpool both boasting prolific attacking units, Arsenal must make moves in January to remain competitive. The potential addition of a proven striker could provide the cutting edge that Mikel Arteta’s side has been lacking.

As Arsenal continues to build on their recent successes, the January window offers a chance to recalibrate and strengthen key areas. Adding a top-quality striker would not only address their current deficiencies but also reaffirm their ambitions to challenge for silverware this season. The pressure is on for the Gunners to capitalise on this window and ensure they finish the campaign on a high note.

