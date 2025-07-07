Which transfer will Arsenal focus on after sealing Gyokeres deal

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Viktor Gyokeres in the coming days after making significant progress in negotiations with the striker. The Swedish forward has been in superb form for Sporting Club since arriving two seasons ago, and it now appears increasingly likely that the Portuguese side will lose one of their star players this summer.

The Gunners have identified Gyokeres as a key target and have already agreed on personal terms with the prolific attacker. Arsenal regard him as one of the finest players in his position globally and are keen to finalise the deal without delay. His addition is expected to provide a major boost to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal Planning Further Moves After Gyokeres

The move for Gyokeres is not expected to be Arsenal’s final business in this transfer window. The club has a broader recruitment strategy and remains interested in strengthening several areas of the squad. According to Football Insider, a source has indicated that Arsenal will turn their attention to signing Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze once the Gyokeres deal is complete.

Both players have already proven themselves in the Premier League and would bring valuable experience and versatility to the squad. With Champions League football on the horizon and the physical demands of the upcoming season, increasing depth and quality is a clear priority for the Arsenal hierarchy. Adding talent with domestic experience, such as Madueke and Eze, would improve the team’s rotation options and provide additional creativity in the final third.

Boosting Depth and Quality Across the Pitch

Gyokeres’ arrival would be a significant step forward for Arsenal, but the potential additions of Eze and Madueke would be welcome bonuses. These players offer proven ability at the highest level and align with the club’s focus on signing dynamic, technically gifted attackers who can perform under pressure.

Building a deeper and more balanced squad is essential for Arsenal’s ambitions, and making early progress in the market could give them an advantage heading into the new season. If Arsenal can secure these additional signings, they will be in a strong position to challenge for major honours across all competitions.

