Which two Arsenal players make the 100 Most Valuable players in Europe list?

Now I know that these lists are a bit subjective but this particular list is made by the CIES (International Centre for Sports Studies) Football Observatory algorithm, who are widely renowned for their scientific analysis of many aspects of football, particularly their Most Valued players list.

Now it must be pointed out that this is a study of their transfer value at this particular moment in time, and you may be surprised to see Lionel Messi is only in 21st place at 100m euros, but this is because he is now 33 and only has one year left on his contract. Likewise the older Ronaldo is down in 70th position with a value of 60m.

Top of the list is unsurprisingly PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, valued at 259m. Raheem Sterling is 2nd, at 194m, while Jadon Sancho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford are ranged between 140m and 180m through virtue of their youth.

The most valued Arsenal player is currently Nicholas Pepe at 73m, while the ONLY other player in the top 100 list is surprisingly Matteo Guendouzi at 84th place with a price of 53m. Take note that he is only 21 and has three years left on his contract.

No Arsenal players even make the Top 20 Most Valuable Players in the Premier League, and only Pepe is in the Top 20 Forwards in the EPL.

A couple of Arsenal players that I fully expect to move up those lists in the near future is Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, if they carry on their meteoric progression, but that is only my personal opinion of course.

