Which two Arsenal players would you pick to carry us to the League title?

As the Gunners try to win the Premier League title, all eyes are on which talents will carry them there. Arsenal now has a squad full of world-class players, but if I had to pick two, I’d say Bukayo Saka and William Saliba may be the driving forces behind Arsenal’s title bid.
Bukayo Saka
The adaptability of the 21-year-old has piqued the interest of both fans and the manager. He can play fullback and on the wing, among other positions. His performances have been remarkable, and he has provided Arsenal with much-needed energy and creativity. His speed and agility have allowed him to easily handle the ball, allowing other players to attack. Bukayo Saka has become a fan favourite and a vital contributor to Arsenal’s success despite having only three years of Premier League experience.
William Saliba
Last season, the 22-year-old showed that he is a player capable of propelling Arsenal to the top of the Premier League. He was outstanding in his first Premier League season. His ability to read the game and hold the fort in defence helped Arsenal dominate other teams. Saliba has the potential to be one of the league’s top defenders. His stamina, aerial skill, and calmness in defensive duels suggest as much, and I’m sure Arsenal fans are impatiently awaiting him to be dubbed the greatest.
Saka and Saliba both have the potential to be Arsenal’s future stars. They are young, skilled, and hungry to win, all of which Arsenal requires to compete at the highest level.
While more than just these two players are required to win the league, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are two players that could be crucial to Arsenal in winning the league. They have the potential to be game-changers and are currently among the Premier League’s most exciting young stars.
Which two players would you say will be the most influential this coming season?
Daniel O
It would be our two main high-pressers, because they will be our first defenders, keep the ball in the final-third and produce goals/ assists
If Jesus is fit throughout the season, he’d likely become one of them. Odegaard also did it last season, but maybe Havertz will do it to let Odegaard focus on his creativity
For me it’s Trissad, Bukayo and Partey…if they stay fit and in form…the League will be won.
Are you high? Trossard is just a slower less good version of Eden Hazard and Partey proved he doesn’t have the bottle for it
Partey and Saka for me. ION: am hearing worrying news, Mbappe loan to Liverpool? 😬😥
Never going to happen. He won’t be going to play Europa League.
If loaning him for a season is an option, surely Real Madrid would go for it.
@DaJuhi
So Mbappe will be left on the bench the whole season? He’ll have to go somewhere on loan since he has rejected Saudi 1 year deal.
If we are to win the league, I think rice has to be a big player for us – however he ends up playing, he’ll have to play a big part in controlling games from midfield and taking pressure from defence. We need the goals to keep coming from Saka and martinelli in particular, but overall, you could say practically any of our players can lead the way for the season – trossard could easily be one of those players, or jesus or partey or odegaard. If havertz plays to his potential, he might end up being our best player – can’t know yet.
With the utmost respect,there are eleven players in a team and they all are equally important in terms of influencing each match.A team is only as good as it’s weakest link, and defensively we need to reduce the number of schoolboy errors we made last season if we are to win the League. There are 2/3 first team picks who worry me as they are prone to gaffs on a regular basis,and no matter how well we play in midfield and up front, all this good work counts for nothing unless the weak links improve .If they do not it will be up to our Manager to replace them.In a top quality side every player is influential.
Our 2 best players are Saka and Rice but you could include Odegaard and Saliba on this list, too.
Rice how? has he even play for us yet? Dont get ahead of yourself.
Because he’s the best Defensive Midfielder in the Premier League and question was which 2 players would I pick to carry us through the league. Those are my choices.
We have 4 players who could be considered World Class and those are Saliba, Rice, Saka and Odegaard. That’s the core of our side for the next 5 years.
You don’t have to agree with me, it’s entirely your choice to be wrong and you are free to be so. I don’t need to see Rice play for us to know how important he will be.
Deluded English fans. Partey not world class? Bro partey still ahead of your darling Rice. Rice cant control a game like partey does.
Casamero, partey an Rodri way ahead of Rice last season
Agree 100%.
Rice is a good player, but Casamero, Partey, and Rodri are better with CV to prove it. Facts don’t care about feelings.
Support our players, but let’s not be delusional.
Also Martinelli should be on that list also. He’s every bit as good and important as Saka to me, neither are replaceable.
Apart from the names you mentioned: Troussad, Rice and Partey.
Two players (Ramsdale & Gabby Magalhaes)
They say you’re only as strong as your weakest link. And right now, If Gabby Magalhaes plays better and mitigates his errors, and Ramsdale cuts out his occasional mistakes as well, we might just win the league…
Spot on Elvis.
So many factors to consider. Not ignoring the importance of Saka and Saliba, we need Jesus and Ramsdale both to have a great season. We need to score more goals, and we need clean sheets.
Sorry Grandad, I mistakenly commented in your space. Not intended as a response to your comments
I would add Zinchenko to that list i saw what he did last season not good at defence he should have been Xhaka’s replacement.
Also look at what would be difficult for us to win it:
Errors from the GK and Gabriel. Then injuires.
Jorginho will prove the difference on a long run . He will come in at the right time of the season and his impact will be massive and decisive
I can rob holding with a miracle here. He is good enough when given chance. With orsdegard and Ramsdale, thy will terrorize others
The title will be won or lost between Thomas Partey and Declan Rice, these are the type of players that can hold a game by the its scruff of the neck and win it for Arsenal.
completely out of topic here, but i wanted to write it somewhere. did you guys see Fabrizio Romano mentioning that David Raya’transfer to Bayern has collapsed and that “arsenal are now interested”? He quoted david ornstein, so it seems pretty reliable news (that dont really make a lot of sense to me, unless there is something going on that we dont know about).
Reports everywhere that David Raya to Arsenal and Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest 😱
yep, weird that we are going for Raya though, am 100% sure he will want to be no.1 and i dont think we ll be dropping ramsdale any time soon.
I would be surprised but not shocked. I am a Ramsdale fan, but from time to time I wonder if he is going to be our chink in the armour.
Any success we have this season IMO will come down to our midfield 2 which I hope will be both rice AND partey ,if played together then we will be all the stronger ,but do they both play together because of the Havetz signing and Arteta shoehorning him in unless we go for a completely different set up .