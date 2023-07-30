Which two Arsenal players would you pick to carry us to the League title?

As the Gunners try to win the Premier League title, all eyes are on which talents will carry them there. Arsenal now has a squad full of world-class players, but if I had to pick two, I’d say Bukayo Saka and William Saliba may be the driving forces behind Arsenal’s title bid.

Bukayo Saka

The adaptability of the 21-year-old has piqued the interest of both fans and the manager. He can play fullback and on the wing, among other positions. His performances have been remarkable, and he has provided Arsenal with much-needed energy and creativity. His speed and agility have allowed him to easily handle the ball, allowing other players to attack. Bukayo Saka has become a fan favourite and a vital contributor to Arsenal’s success despite having only three years of Premier League experience.

William Saliba

Last season, the 22-year-old showed that he is a player capable of propelling Arsenal to the top of the Premier League. He was outstanding in his first Premier League season. His ability to read the game and hold the fort in defence helped Arsenal dominate other teams. Saliba has the potential to be one of the league’s top defenders. His stamina, aerial skill, and calmness in defensive duels suggest as much, and I’m sure Arsenal fans are impatiently awaiting him to be dubbed the greatest.

Saka and Saliba both have the potential to be Arsenal’s future stars. They are young, skilled, and hungry to win, all of which Arsenal requires to compete at the highest level.

While more than just these two players are required to win the league, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are two players that could be crucial to Arsenal in winning the league. They have the potential to be game-changers and are currently among the Premier League’s most exciting young stars.

Which two players would you say will be the most influential this coming season?

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…