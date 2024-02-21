Which two Arsenal stars do you most expect to shine tonight?

Arsenal will play FC Porto on Wednesday night in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. They aim to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals by maintaining their current form and achieving a decisive win over their Portuguese opponents, as they have done in their previous two wins (6-0 over West Ham and 5-0 over Burnley).

With most Arsenal players in fantastic form, here are two Gunners that might propel them to the quarterfinals:

Bukayo Saka

Saka is back in peak form. He has scored six goals in his past four outings (including a brace in the last two). If the Arsenal No. 7 can maintain his current form, the FC Porto defenders are in for a difficult match tonight.

Rio Ferdinand stated that Saka needs to establish himself in the Champions League knockout stages, and I believe Wednesday will witness a Saka masterpiece. In 5 games this Champions League season, he already has 3 goals and 4 assists.

Declan Rice

Game after game, the £105 million summer addition continues to impress. He is now not just ensuring Arsenal’s defensive midfield is marshalled to perfection, but he is also contributing offensively with his superb corner kicks.

Rice is the glue that holds this Arsenal team together; he helps both offensively and defensively. Gilberto Silva, according to the Metro, calls him Arsenal’s key man. He said, “But I’d highlight Rice as the key man; he’s adapted very well. He’s a great leader, and I’m looking forward to seeing him play with Partey.”

He will surely be key tonight. I’m already picturing either William Saliba or Gabriel Magalhaes scoring his corners.

Those are the two Gunners I’ll be looking out for tonight, how about you? Which Gunners do you believe will pull off a master class at Stadio do Dragao?

Sam P

