Which were your standout players in Arsenal’s win over Brentford?

The game against Brentford was a tough one and a much tougher one than we’ve been seeing lately from Mikel Arteta’s side, but a huge win all the same. A lot of the thanks have to go to Kai Havertz and Ben White, who have recently been in incredible form for the Gunners, both setting a prime example of how to win games and win them well, while working as a solid team.

Havertz himself has made incredible strides recently in red and white and has made himself a vital part of Arteta’s starting lineup, coming up with the goods on many occasions. He has truly made himself right at home on the North side of London. Scoring four goals in his past 4 games in The Premier League and picking up two assists, he always seems to be in the right place at the right time to help the team, and I can’t explain how impressed I’ve been with the German recently.

Havertz saying this in his post-match interview about the win “It is a massive win for us. I think to win it that way is sometimes even better! It always feels nice to have 3 points in the bag. We just try to focus on ourselves and win our own games. Today was absolutely huge for us.”

Ben White is another player who has recently looked in great form and has been getting amongst the assists and goals. The 26-year-old Englishman is sometimes overlooked and I don’t really understand why because it’s not often he doesn’t put in a solid performance and has being a staple of our backline this season. Scoring an absolute screamer in his last game against Sheffield United and then producing two assists last night against Brentford, he made the difference.

His crossing and ball carrying seems to be getting better and better as the weeks go by and he’s proved to all the doubters that he belongs in this team and playing top level football. Arteta and his coaching staff seem to be bringing the best out of him and for me, I think he’s been working extra hard on the little things and getting them right ,and it shows because he’s probably in the best form I’ve ever seen him.

Rice obviously scored a great goal as well and his contribution should definitely be noted as he too has been incredible for us since signing and linking up with both Havertz and White, it’s become somewhat of a formidable trio and they look dangerous.

Hopefully they can continue this fine form as we enter into a very important stage of the season, where every game and every win is more important than the last.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

