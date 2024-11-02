Which were the three WORST Arsenal players against Newcastle? – Here’s my choices

These three players were especially poor against Newcastle.

Where do I even start! Arsenal continued their Premier League campaign with a defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon. The Gunners were comfortably beaten by a 1-0 scoreline.

Arsenal could only manage one shot on target in the entirety of the game which only sums up how poor we were in the match. This loss means that our title hopes for this season is hanging by a thread after winning just one point in the last 3 games, we all can agree that our form in those three games is not a characteristic of a title winning side which is a big disappointment to all of us.

We could’ve had a different result if everyone played well, however we are now left to rue that defeat. Everyone played poorly, some more than others and this following three, in my opinion, were the worst performers in the game;

Leandro Trossard ; This list is in no particular order but Trossard arguably had the worst performance of the three. He has been very poor in recent games as well which understandably led to growing calls for him to be starting on the bench by the Arsenal faithful due to his impact as a substitute, however the Belgian continued his starting role against Newcastle. This was arguably his worst performance in an Arsenal shirt till date given the amount of times he lost possession, failed to make an easy pass and failed to successfully take players on, we were lacking Invention in the middle of the park, we were void of any creative know how and Trossard was partly to blame for that. He did slightly better when moved to left in the second half however it was too little too late.



Gabriel Martinelli ; Now, I’ll have to give him credit for being the only player taking it to Newcastle however he had a very poor game in the 60 odd minutes he was still on the field. his approach or dribbling technique has become too predictable for the League, he loves using his raw pace down the byline a lot, don’t get me wrong this would not be an issue if we profited from it consistently but that’s not the case. He needs to start adding variation to the way he takes players on, he doesn’t seem to cause as much problem as Saka does on the other side who can pretty much cut inside or go on the outside of the defender. I’m not comparing him to Saka in the game against Newcastle because who am I kidding, Saka didn’t play well too, but I’m hoping you’re all getting the point.

Due to the performance of the whole squad, I could’ve absolutely picked anyone else without much complaints from the Gooners, which just goes to show how badly we played against Newcastle.

Who did you all think were the poorest players today?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

