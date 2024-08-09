Which were your standout players in Arsenal’s win over Leverkusen?

Those who had the opportunity to watch the Arsenal-Bayer Leverkusen friendly must have been impressed. The way we decimated a better-coached team like Leverkusen is not a joke. Arteta’s side, both with or without the ball were magnificent.

The team exerted significant pressure on the Bundesliga Champions, leaving most Gooners in awe, with some expressing that it was the best they had ever witnessed Arteta’s team perform. The 4-1 victory over Leverkusen, like every other pre-season game, provided an opportunity for players to prove themselves to the boss in the hopes of convincing the Boss that they have something to give. So, which players stood out for you Wednesday night?

David Raya: It felt wonderful to have the European champion back. We’d missed his excellent composure and great decision-making ability to clip over pressers, go long, or play short, which were on show Tuesday night.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Despite receiving a lot of criticism for his lack of skill as a defender, he performed admirably against Bayer Leverkusen, defending well, loading the midfield, and showing glimpses of his quality passing. He was on the scoresheet after scoring a fantastic goal from his exploits in the opposition’s box.

Kai Havertz: The striker was a menace to the Bayer Leverkusen players; he stretched the defence with his in-behind runs and crisp passes. He produced two assists and scored.

Gabriel Jesus: His body transformation has been a testament to his desire to get back to his best. He looked nearly back to his very best, agile and sharp, and took charge versus Leverkusen. He scored a fantastic goal, which should build his confidence in front of the goal.

Myles Lewis-Skelly: The academy star continues to stake a claim for a role in Arsenal’s first-team squad. He came on at halftime versus Leverkusen, was very good 1v1 defensively, and is clearly a progression monster.

Leandro Trossard: The Belgium reminded us of his brilliance. Against Leverkusen, he demonstrated his efficiency in finding the back of the net, and his combination play with fellow Gooners was also impressive.

What about you? Which players stood out for you?

