Which West Ham players do Arsenal need to be wary of on Thursday?

West Ham’s biggest threats

Arsenal will face off against West Ham at the Emirates on Thursday night as we look set to play our last game of 2023. Mikel Arteta and his squad will be looking to end the year with a bang and hopefully stay top of the table going into the New Year.

West Ham currently sit 6th in the table and have had a good few results recently, beating Man United last weekend 2-0 after a hard fought win and will be looking to continue that form against Arsenal.

The last time we met, Arsenal walked away defeated 3-1 in the EFL Cup and saw us knocked out of the competition. Although there was a lot of rotation, we still should have been winning that game, and I’m sure the lads will want to prove a point and get the 3 points on Thursday night. With Arsenal currently sitting top of the League, every point counts from here forward and Thursday night’s game is a must-win for Mikel Arteta and his squad.

Jarrod Bowen is back in great form and has looked fantastic in the claret and blue this season, already scoring eleven goals for the club in the Premier League and has probably been one of their best players all year. He’s bound to push hard and will be looking to add to his goal tally. A real threat in front of goal and in the build up play. Linking up well with Mohammed Kudus since he joined the club and when they’re both in the mood, they look unstoppable.

Mohammed Kudus who I just mentioned, is a 23-year-old winger who just signed for West Ham in the summer from Dutch club Ajax and has looked incredible since joining the hammers. He’s made a huge impact already and looks to have settled into the East London club perfectly, with Bowen in front of him, he looks to have found a way to unleash his best form and has already scored 6 goals and picked up an assist since joining. Zinchenko will have to stay on red alert because Kudus is dangerous down the right wing once he gets going.

And finally, James Ward-Prowse, and if you know football, you’ll know exactly the threat he imposes and the danger he can create just on set pieces alone. Probably one of the Premier League’s all-time best free kick takers and Thursday night will be no different if we give any silly challenges away. Playing a deeper role in the midfield he has been linking up well with the attacks to push the ball forward ad create chances. If we concede a set-piece In a dangerous spot, he could easily punish us, so we must keep calm and composed throughout the game so we don’t give them any open opportunities.

Should be a great game to round off the year and hopefully another 3 points for the mighty gunners going into 2024.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Is there anyone else you think could be a big threat on Thursday night?

Daisy Mae

