While Arsenal struggled against City, Guendouzi and Saliba were in good form this weekend

While Arsenal endured one of their worst defensive displays in decades and suffered a 5-0 loss to Manchester City, William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi were in fine form as Marseille beat Saint-Etienne 3-1 this weekend.

Mikel Arteta sent both players out on loan to the French club in this transfer window.

Guendouzi fell out with him last year and hasn’t kicked a ball for Arsenal in the last two seasons.

He spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin and is spending the current one at the French club.

Saliba signed for the Gunners in 2019 and has spent the last three seasons out on loan as Arteta insists he isn’t ready to play for the Gunners yet.

The Frenchman was in fine form while on loan at Nice for the second half of last season, yet he was still not deemed good enough for Arsenal and they splashed the cash to sign Ben White.

TalkSport reports that Guendouzi scored one of Marseille’s goal in the match while Saliba was in solid defensive form to ensure that their opponents, who are his former club, got little joy when attacking them.

If Arteta is sacked by Arsenal, both players will be confident that they could get another chance to have a career at the club.