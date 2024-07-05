While it’s disappointing, it’s more upsetting to hear why Miedema joined Manchester City Women

Ask any die-hard Arsenal Women’s fan what they expects for next season, and they will tell you that they expect Jonas Eidevall and the girls to finally click as a team and compete for the league and other silverware.

The injuries that have plagued our Gunner Women over the last two seasons (especially the 2022–23 season), as well as the signing of over ten players between 2023 and the present, justify this anticipation. These new recruits, who arrived at the club with a variety of personalities, attitudes, ideas, and expectations, undoubtedly required time to form a bond and excel.

Last season, the club was inconsistent because most players were still getting to know each other and trying to understand what the technical bench demanded of them. There were also a number of returning players – particularly players returning from ACL injuries that require a long rehabilitation process. While it’s plausible to argue that Arsenal didn’t consistently perform at their best during the previous season, it’s absurd to suggest that they never demonstrated exceptional football.

You’re probably wondering where I’m going with this. While it’s disappointing to see Vivianne Miedema join Manchester City Women, it’s even more upsetting to hear her declare that her main motivation to go there was that she only wanted to play at a club that plays “good football”.

“Having thought really hard about my future after leaving Arsenal, the main thing that popped up was that I wanted to be at a team who are playing good football,” said Miedema of her decision to join Manchester City.

Miedema has also put out a statement on X Twitter today:

With these statements from the Dutch goal machine, one can’t help but wonder, “Is there no hope for Arsenal Women playing good football?”

Really.. What do you think?

At the end of the day though, we wish Viv the best of luck in her future.

Susan N

