White and Ramsdale are just two of seven potential new players Arsenal could sign

This will be an important summer for Arsenal as they look to add new players to their squad whilst getting rid of some of their current options.

The Gunners remain committed to ensuring they become one of the top four clubs in England again.

Mikel Arteta is the manager they have chosen to overhaul their current squad and the former midfielder will get all the backing he needs to achieve that goal.

Two players whom they have been linked to this summer are Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale, but more are expected to join the duo at the Emirates this summer.

The Athletic says Arteta believes landing both players would help him shore up his leaky defence, but more signings are expected to follow them into the club.

They have already signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica and could complete the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga in a matter of days.

Arsenal is confident of keeping Emile Smith Rowe despite interest from Aston Villa and they are still looking to bring Martin Odegaard back to the club from Real Madrid.

A right-back and another central midfielder to partner Thomas Partey in midfield might still join the Gunners before this transfer window closes.