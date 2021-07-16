White and Ramsdale are just two of seven potential new players Arsenal could sign

This will be an important summer for Arsenal as they look to add new players to their squad whilst getting rid of some of their current options.
The Gunners remain committed to ensuring they become one of the top four clubs in England again.
Mikel Arteta is the manager they have chosen to overhaul their current squad and the former midfielder will get all the backing he needs to achieve that goal.
Two players whom they have been linked to this summer are Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale, but more are expected to join the duo at the Emirates this summer.
The Athletic says Arteta believes landing both players would help him shore up his leaky defence, but more signings are expected to follow them into the club.
They have already signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica and could complete the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga in a matter of days.
Arsenal is confident of keeping Emile Smith Rowe despite interest from Aston Villa and they are still looking to bring Martin Odegaard back to the club from Real Madrid.
A right-back and another central midfielder to partner Thomas Partey in midfield might still join the Gunners before this transfer window closes.
The rumours are always crazy during transfer window but this year they seem to be on steroids! If one believes a fraction of them then Arsenal are simply throwing jelly at a wall and seeing what sticks. Best approach is not to get too excited about any of them.
My only hope is that when the window shuts we can see a logic to the comings and goings and that Edu and Arteta can say, hand on hearts, that they have executed a plan. That they made a shortlist and stuck to it.
For me, the only rumours that rang true for me a from the start are Lokanga, White, Odegaard and Koopmeiners.
Would be happy with those four, add maddison mulder and Sam Johnstone to that would be a pretty decent window.
Leno
Muldur White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Koopmeiners
Saka Maddison Pepe
Auba
Bench:Johnstone Chambers Mari Tavares Elneny Lokonga Smith Rowe Martinelli Laca
Want Odegaard back!!!! Instead of going for Madison, I will prefer Odegaard. Let’s just keep watching.
Ramsdale to ‘shore up the leaky defence’ 😳 think I need to sit down!
I’ll be sitting next to you Sue!
We were really struggling up front and had to over rely on Saka and ESR. So we should get one FW. My choice would be Griezmann!!
Griezmann in, Laca out, Nketiah out.
Worried about the kind of transfer fee associated with each of the players, especially after watching the investments on Pepe, Partey, Saliba and Willian not improving our league standings in the past couple of seasons along with the uncertainties surrounding the club’s future.
How soon we forget!!
Odegaard is tooooooo slight to play the number 10 role for a full premier league season. Plus, he will get in ESR’s way.
If I were ESR I would submit a transfer request immediately, and NOT tie myself to Arteta for 5 years.
I think they only want to retain him to keep the fan-base quiet!!! Let’s see how many games he starts.
Incidentally, I read that Arteta said ESR needs to score more goals to improve. I wonder if he said the same thing to Auba, Lacazette, Pepe, Willian, Saka, Nellie and Eddie N!
The only player he could not have said that to is surely Willock, and despite his goals, he will probably be lucky to get a game off the bench.
My faith in this manager is waning by the month.
I have a very bad feeling that this transfer window, despite all the hype, will not see Arsenal in the top 4 at the end of the season, and if we finish in the Europa League spots it will be more by luck than judgment.
Mr Arteta please give me a reason to believe!!!!!! Forget Ben White and buy Bissouma and a top quality goal-scorer instead instead