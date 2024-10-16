White could now have an international career following Tuchel’s appointment

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new England manager at the start of next year, potentially paving the way for Ben White’s return to the national team.

White has made himself unavailable for selection since leaving the England squad during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Although he has been a regular starter for Arsenal, he refused to play under Gareth Southgate, and interim manager Lee Carsley did not consider him for selection.

However, Carsley’s temporary stint as England manager will conclude in 2024, with Tuchel taking over at the beginning of the new year. According to Football London, the appointment has created winners and losers within the squad, with White emerging as one of the potential beneficiaries.

The right-back may now be open to returning to the national team, knowing he would be working under a new manager who is not English. White will likely compete with Kyle Walker for the right-back position, setting up an intriguing battle for a spot in the squad.

White deserves to be playing for the England national team on a regular basis and the defender may now get the chance to do so if he proves his worth to Tuchel.

