White describes his one-year journey as an Arsenal player so far

Ben White is in his second season at Arsenal after his record-breaking transfer from Brighton to the club last season.

The Englishman is the most expensive defender at the Emirates now and he has been doing well.

His arrival coincided with an upturn in form for the Gunners and they nearly clinched a top-four finish last season.

However, Tottenham beat them to the last UCL spot, and they have continued from that in this campaign.

Arsenal is now one of the in-form clubs in Europe and they are the early pace-setters in the Premier League title race.

White has been an important part of their story in the last two seasons, and the defender has spoken about his development since he moved to the Emirates.

He said, as quoted by Gunners website:

A lot as a person; I think more as a person than a player. When you come to such a big club like this, there’s a lot more to it than you’d think.

“As a player, I’ve become more confident and been showing the confidence put in me, and trying to perform to the level that the manager wants every week is something that I’m looking forward to.

“This season has been very different. There’s a lot more togetherness, and the way we train is completely different. What we do off the pitch, the attitude and the spirit that we’re all together is completely different.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been fielded in the right-back spot at Arsenal this season and that shows his versatility.

Pundits have often criticised the defender, but he remains one of the key men at the club.

The reason he keeps playing is that Mikel Arteta knows his importance to his side.