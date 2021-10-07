White explains how he and Gabriel work so well together despite their language difference

Ben White has discussed the impressive on-field chemistry that he shares with his defensive partner, Gabriel Magalhaes, despite the language limitation they both have.
The Englishman admits he speaks very little Portuguese and Gabriel speaks limited English.
However, they have managed to achieve success so far because they both know what to do and have just “clicked”
White joined Arsenal in the summer, while Gabriel joined them at the start of last season.
They now appear to be the perfect centre-back partnership at the club and have conceded just one goal in the four league games they have been paired together so far.
Their partnership is making Arsenal fans dream of ending this season in a European place, but some are curious to know how they have got on with the job so well and White believes their abilities have helped despite the language barrier.
“He doesn’t speak much English. I don’t speak Portuguese,” White explained during a livestream on Twitch.
“There’s not much we can say to each other.
“[But] we know what we have to do. We just click.”
Both defenders will maintain their place in the Arsenal team when club football returns after this international break and they will target more clean sheets.
