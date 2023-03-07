White reveals what career he would have had if he did not play football

Arsenal defender Ben White has revealed his most likely career choice if he wasn’t a footballer.

The defender moved to Arsenal last season from Brighton and has also had spells at Leeds United.

White is very open about not being a football fan and does not always watch games when he is not on the pitch.

The Englishman has revealed a baffling career choice if he had not succeeded as a football player.

‘I’d probably be working with my dad if I wasn’t a footballer. He used to be a gardener,’ he wrote in Arsenal’s matchday programme as reported by the Daily Mail.

‘I think that’s why there was never any pressure on me growing up, because I would have been very happy with that.

‘I went into football but it would have been no problem for me to do what my dad did.’

White seems very sincere and satisfied as he enjoys all the benefits of being a football player.

The defender does his job on the field and there is no need to fault his habit of not watching the sport.

At the end of his career, he can decide to stay retired and enjoy life or find another job.

