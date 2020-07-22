Who agrees that Ozil needs to leave Arsenal this summer?

What could be The Real Reason for Ozil Snub? By Goonerboy

Mesut Ozil has always been a divisive player since joining Arsenal and, for the record, I have NEVER been an Ozil fan since his very first season in Arsenal. For me he symbolised Arsenal’s reactive transfer policy and lack of ambition, yes you read that right – lack of ambition!

I know you are thinking “but he was our then record signing”, but before you wonder further, remember the summer we bought Ozil was the same summer we made that ridiculous bid for Suarez.

You and I know that we wouldn’t have signed Ozil if we got Suarez, which shows that Ozil’s purchase was actually to appease the disgruntled fans. That was a period where we had the likes of Wilshere, Ramsey, Rosicky, Cazorla and we never needed Ozil.

When we bought him, yes I was happy to see us sign a player deemed “world class”. But fast forward to present day, he has been such a disappointment for me. I know his die-hard fans would never agree but I don’t care.

Look, I have never seen a so-called world-class player so one-dimensional, lazy, have so many stupid excuses made for him and so divisive. Ask yourself, if he was really good, why would he need people to constantly make excuses for him?

When Cazorla came, his quality shone through, he improved the squad, no single person questioned his ability, it was so glaring – and to this day we still wish we had him. Can we say the same about Ozil when he leaves? Certainly not me!

Fast forward to this present day, to be fair to him, he was at least showing desire under Arteta but since the restart, he has not even kicked a ball.

We have had ‘he was injured’ and all of that, but now he is fit, and he is not even making the bench. I expected to see him start against Villa, but he was not even on the bench.

I thought about it again and then I remember the reports about his refusal to take a pay cut as the rest of the team did, could that be the reason why he has been side-lined? If not, is he that useless that he can’t even make the bench against Villa?

I don’t want to believe he has been snubbed just because he is not hardworking or good enough, you can’t go from starting every game pre-lockdown to not making the bench. Whatever the case might be, the earlier we get rid of him, the better for the team and the club as a whole, I want him gone so bad that I would consider it a good summer if the only business we did was to offload him…

Peace

Goonerboy