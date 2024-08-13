Who agrees that this could be Jesus’ best ever season for Arsenal?

THIS MAN MIGHT BE BACK TO HIS BEST NEXT SEASON

2nd of December 2022 might seem quite like a random date to most of us but given what happened to Gabriel Jesus, he will still remember to this day. In what was a dead rubber world cup group game for Brazil against Cameroon, Jesus picked up a knee injury that kept him out for months and also further down the line when it kept recurring. Just like any long injury lay off, it takes time to get back to full speed and sharpness, when he eventually came back he was nothing like the pre world cup Jesus, the injury had clearly taken his sharpness and robustness that he previously offered.

Last season gooners would have expected him to kick on from that injury and bag lots of goals but due to the recurring nature of the injury, he was forced to miss the opening few games of the campaign, this proved to be the case over the course of the campaign aswell, missing key periods through injury, He did contribute 16 G/A in all competitions however clearly underperformed his XG considering only 8 of those were goals.

Having cut his holiday off short to start work on his fitness early, he was said to have impressed the Arsenal back room staff with his fitness upon arrival to the club it is however no surprise that he has looked sharp and back to his menacing self in the pre season, netting against Man United and Leverkusen in the process. Given his age and undoubted qualities he is still therefore a key part of this machine and his availability could prove to be very paramount to Mikel Arteta.

Even Mikel Arteta has admitted to seeing a hunger and fire in his eyes like never before to be back to his brilliant self, a fit and firing Gabriel Jesus will not only help us in this chase for glory but also save the club precious resources when we don’t see the need for another striker.

Is it just me or do you think that the 2024/25 season might just be his most productive?

Kenneth Benjamin

