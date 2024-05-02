Who agrees with Gallas that Arsenal’s Saliba is “the best defender in the Premier League this season”

William Gallas has named Arsenal’s William Saliba as the best defender currently in the Premier League.
The 23-year-old, noted for his exceptional tackling ability, composed ball-playing skills, and towering presence, has really created a rock-solid defensive tandem with Gabriel Magalhaes that has been terrifying for opponents.
Over the last two seasons, Saliba, who signed for just £27 million in 2019 and spent a couple of loan spells in Ligue 1, has finally established himself as a key member of this Arsenal team.
Injury-free, the Frenchman in Arsenal’s central defense has been fantastic. He has played every minute of Arsenal’s Premier League season, and he has been a key reason why the Gunners have conceded the fewest goals in the league (28) and maintained the most clean sheets (16).
According to quotes by Chris Wheatley, William Gallas says of the Arsenal man, “I will put William Saliba as the best defender in the Premier League this season.”
"Declan Rice has been the signing of the season. I think he has had an amazing season for Arsenal. It’s been his first season with the club – he has six goals and seven assists." pic.twitter.com/x9Jf3OnlLT
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley) May 1, 2024
Saliba has once again been revolutionary for Arsenal this season, picking up where he left off last season. Thankfully, he has stayed injury-free this term; his injury last season undoubtedly cost Arsenal the title race—everything crumbled when he sustained an injury. With three games to call this season a wrap, with a fit Saliba and Arsenal leading the title race, there’s a bright chance they can win it. If they win, we won’t just talk about Saliba being the best defender in the league, as Gallas argues; we’ll also talk about him being the best in Europe.
Sam P
Saliba – Gabriel – Rice makes a holy trinity in our defense. They are so aggressive and yet so clean. I used to dread Arsenal’s last 15 minutes or so if we were leading only by 1 goal but now I feel confident that we will keep our clean sheets and if whenever we concede, it’s actually a shock to me !
Ben White pulls his weight excellent, let’s hope we’ll find someone to cement that LB position (maybe it’s Timber?).
I do but based on stats he’s not even in the top 5.
Stats can’t paint a full picture to me, yet stats fixated folks claim it’s everything in football. Kind of sad that football knowledge these days is down to a bunch of numbers
Not sure about “the best” because no one is obviously a level above everyone else like VVD several years ago.
I would agree that Saliba is among the top 3 CB’s in the PL, and among the top 10 in Europe.
I would say Gabriel has been better this season, especially when hes not got Zinny next too him
I can only judge Saliba on what I’ve seen, and that’s as the best defender in the team that’s conceded the least Premier League goals, so I’ll stick my neck out and call him the best, even better than VvD.
IMO as afan attending us since 1958, SALIBA IS NOT ONLY THE BEST CURRENTLY PLAYING IN THE PREM, but also our best ever. Better, just thanCAMPBELL AND ADAMS who rate equal second.
Yes, he IS THAT good!
And is also IMO our single most important player and a prime reasonwhy I believe we WILL win this seasons title.
It’s difficult not to rate him as the best defender considering not only his defensive work but also his passing skills and command of Arsenal back line. Arsenal little goals conceded speaks volum. It is Saliba that actually makes Gabriel better.They are Epl perfect duo. Gabriel couldn’t marshall Arsenal defense well in the absence of Saliba last season.
Well, if you have doubts you can Suggest Epl duo that’s better than them with defensive facts.