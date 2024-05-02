Who agrees with Gallas that Arsenal’s Saliba is “the best defender in the Premier League this season”

William Gallas has named Arsenal’s William Saliba as the best defender currently in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old, noted for his exceptional tackling ability, composed ball-playing skills, and towering presence, has really created a rock-solid defensive tandem with Gabriel Magalhaes that has been terrifying for opponents.

Over the last two seasons, Saliba, who signed for just £27 million in 2019 and spent a couple of loan spells in Ligue 1, has finally established himself as a key member of this Arsenal team.

Injury-free, the Frenchman in Arsenal’s central defense has been fantastic. He has played every minute of Arsenal’s Premier League season, and he has been a key reason why the Gunners have conceded the fewest goals in the league (28) and maintained the most clean sheets (16).

According to quotes by Chris Wheatley, William Gallas says of the Arsenal man, “I will put William Saliba as the best defender in the Premier League this season.”

William Gallas: "I will put William Saliba as the best defender in the Premier League this season. "Declan Rice has been the signing of the season. I think he has had an amazing season for Arsenal. It’s been his first season with the club – he has six goals and seven assists." pic.twitter.com/x9Jf3OnlLT — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley) May 1, 2024

Saliba has once again been revolutionary for Arsenal this season, picking up where he left off last season. Thankfully, he has stayed injury-free this term; his injury last season undoubtedly cost Arsenal the title race—everything crumbled when he sustained an injury. With three games to call this season a wrap, with a fit Saliba and Arsenal leading the title race, there’s a bright chance they can win it. If they win, we won’t just talk about Saliba being the best defender in the league, as Gallas argues; we’ll also talk about him being the best in Europe.

Sam P