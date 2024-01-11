Who and what to look out for in Arsenal Women’s FA Cup tie with Watford on Sunday

Who and what to look out for against Watford Women

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad will welcome Watford Women to Meadow Park in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup this weekend, in what should be a great game full of plenty of action from our Gunners. Arsenal Women have been in Portugal for some warm weather training and bonding before starting the second half of their season, and will be looking to bounce back from the tough 1-0 loss to Tottenham just before Christmas, and this could be the perfect game to do so.

Watford currently sit bottom of the Women’s Championship after a tough start to the season. but have recently looked in better form. The Hornets came away 6-1 winners in their last round of the Women’s FA Cup and then put on a decent performance against London City, that saw them walk away sharing the points. They will be looking to continue their good form in the cup and will look to catch Arsenal off guard, but it will be a big challenge for them. However, it is the FA Cup and as a lot of you will know, anything can happen.

Watford have some power in their frontline to call on and have shown that they have plenty of emerging talent to put on show. Arsenal loanee, 17-year-old Michelle Agyemang, has recently been hitting her best form and has had her shooting boots on, picking up two goals against London city and a goal in the 6-1 smashing of Southampton Women. For a young player she’s shown a lot of potential and can hold her own for such a young player. Michelle will be dangerous if The Hornets manage to catch our Gunners on the counterattack and could be one of their main threats in front of goal.

Another youngster to hit form recently is Arsenal loanee, 17-year-old defensive midfielder Laila Harbert, who has been on fire recently, picking up a hat-trick against Southampton and putting on an almost perfect performance against London City. She may be young, but she carries herself with a lot of confidence and can see a lot of things that some players can’t. Laila is very good at bringing the ball forward and can obviously find the back of the net when needed.

For the Arsenal Women, I would keep a eye on Kyra Cooney-Cross. I think, in this second half of the season, she might get a lot more chances and could be a huge impact for our midfield. She always seems to have time to make a pass or move the ball around and herself being so young at just 21 years old, has a lot of learn, but I think being in the Arsenal environment will bring the best out of her.

We will be hoping to see Alessia Russo get her shooting boots on in this second half of the season and hopefully she starts scoring more consistently. Of course, she does a lot more for the team than just score but it couldn’t hurt to see a few more goals from our star forward.

Hopefully we walk away winners and go into the next round of this historic cup. It would be great to see us do well this season and hopefully pick up some more silverware.

Daisy Mae

