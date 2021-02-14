Who are Arsenal going to miss more against Leeds? Tierney or Partey?

Arsenal will face Leeds United in a must-win Premier League this weekend, and they are dealing with several absent players.

The Gunners will be without Kieran Tierney, who has grown in stature in this campaign, and Cedric Soares is likely replace him. There has been much talk about how the former Celtic man would be an important absentee from the game.

This is mostly because of the threat posed by Leeds winger, Raphinha, on that left side.

Noel Whelan, however, thinks the player that would be a bigger miss for the Gunners is Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian has struggled with injuries in this first season at the Emirates, but when he has been fit to play he has been a solid presence.

Whelan thinks he would be a bigger miss than Tierney in the game against the Whites. The former Leeds man told Football Insider assistant editor Russell Edge: “Huge, massive, bigger than Tierney that. It’s going to be the same at Leeds without Kalvin, he’s that engine, that person he’s that key to stability in midfield.

“If both teams are going to be without them, it’s going to be very intriguing because I think they’re less dangerous without these players. We’re less effective, I think they’re less effective – you can’t miss a big part of the cog and feel that you’re going to be strengthened.

“There’s nowhere near you’re going to be strengthened, either side, if they’re missing Parety and Kalvin Phillips – I mean, that’d just be a great battle to watch in itself to see who comes out on top.

“You’re talking about Vardy missing for Leicester, we made that count so Partey missing is a huge part of the Arsenal team, which is why they spent that much money trying to get him because they knew how important it would be to the side.”

So, Arsenal fans, who do you think we are going to miss more? Partey or Tierney?