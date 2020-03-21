Who are Arsenal’s most over-rated stars?

Our Arsenal team is littered with top players, but for a number of reasons this season, a number of them have been off their games.

We are now on manager number three of the campaign, and have finally strung together three wins in a row, but which players are still not doing their bit to get our club back on track?

One player who I think has lost his spark in recent years is Hector Bellerin, and whilst I think there is argument for him to be on the list, he has missed much of the season with injuries and he does always seem to be trying his best.

Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil remain two of the names who are played regularly(at least a return to regular action under Arteta), and surely the duo are proving less and less influential for our side. The Frenchman has notched up three goals in his last four fixtures which would seemingly go against my comments, but I’d much rather see a front three made up of a mixture of Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli and Aubameyang.

Two players who are a little on the young side, but are not going to escape the thread too easily, are Joseph Willock and Reiss Nelson. Both of these guys have featured more than 10 times each in the Premier League alone this term, but neither are showing enough to warrant regular action.

Nelson has had plenty of action elsewhere which tells me he just isn’t cut out for a regular role within our side, while I will give allowances to Willock as he has something raw about him, and certainly is yet to taste that much game time.

Who would be amongst your most over-rated players? Who would not get any more playing time if you had the choice?

Patrick