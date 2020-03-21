Who are Arsenal’s most under-rated stars?

Our club has endured a topsy-turvy campaign under three different managers this term, and we somehow look like we could end it with a positive note and climb back up the table.

Arsenal currently lie down in ninth place in the Premier League, one point behind rivals Tottenham whilst having played a match less, but more importantly sitting three points off of the Europa League places, and five from the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta has brought a new philosophy to the club, and that finally looks to be paying off with results, having won three matches on the spin for the first time this campaign recently, but which players are essential to our run-in, and just as importantly, who could do with less playing time?

As much as Aubameyang probably is under-rated somewhat considering the percentage of goals he has added to the side, and his consistency this campaign almost single-handedly keeping us within a chance of European football, I’m going to go with one of our less sung heroes.

Bernd Leno and David Luiz were on my shortlist for the under-rated hero slot, with both having come under scrutiny throughout the season, but I just had to go against them. Bukayo Saka has been outstanding throughout this season, whether playing under Emery, Ljungberg or Arteta, and the amazingly mature performances in an less-favoured left-back role.

There is a cloud over his future at the club however, with the youngster so far refusing to agree terms over a new deal, with his current contract having just the one year remaining.

We can only hope that the off-field situation doesn’t interfere with his playing time or concentration, although so far there is no inclination that he will be affected.

Did I miss anyone out? Maybe there are some Xhaka fans who have some argument?

Patrick