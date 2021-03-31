Who are Arsenal’s untouchables ahead of the summer? (Opinion)

We are into the latter stages of the current season which means eyes will already be looking at the summer transfer window, but which Arsenal players will be untouchable?
Firstly you have to start with Kieran Tierney. The young Scot has earned his place in our hearts, wears his on his sleeve for all to see, and is a potential club captain in the making.
Next on the list has to be both Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka. The pair not only came through the ranks, but they have stamped their authority on the first-team, and are amongst our most valuable players.
After the above, there are very few who I can firmly say without a doubt will be with the club next season.
Thomas Partey is the most obvious one. He only arrived in October and is yet to settle properly into the team due to injuries, but he is most certainly in our long-term plans.
Gabriel Magalhaes is another with a similar profile after suffering with Covid-19, and is yet to stamp the same authority on his role since.
The rest of the players have their own question marks to attend to. I would love to tell you that Gabriel Martinelli is 100% happy and has the brightest future of them all, but recent months will have told you anything but.
The Brazilian is a player who would cause uproar if sold on, and one who you would at least hope that the club would refuse to sell, but for whatever reason, since the beginning of February he has remained fit, yet not featured for more than 15 minutes of a single matchup.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should also be untouchable, but this season he has been anything but. He has been rested and overlooked in favour of others, and rightly so. He has been a shadow of his former self, and with two years on his contract, you wouldn’t be overly shocked if there was an exit.
Arguments could be made for Nicolas Pepe, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding and Bernd Leno, but I struggle to understand why any of those would be kept if the right offer came in.
Leno’s departure stands as the most unlikely on his importance to our side, but I can’t help but believe that he would be relatively easy to replace, while Pepe’s departure would likely be blocked simply because of the fee we paid to land him not long ago.
For me, there is only five players who I’m certain are not for sale this summer regardless of what happens between now and the end of the campaign, but I’m sure I’m not alone in hoping Martinelli can make that six.
Who would you be most shocked at seeing leave this summer?
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Xhaka is also untouchable, because he’s the only left-footed DM in the first team. Unless Patino and Cottrell can replace him next season, but it’ll be unlikely
I dont understand the need for left footed players. I think it helps sometimes but I dont see why it is a make or break aspect. I can think of 100s of CMs and CBs who are not left footed but play left central. Just obsurd to me. Unless your a left back or right back I cant see why this is so important. Even the modern winger it doesn’t matter so much anymore
Sweet begger all we can do about the situation. It’s out of our hands.
Most Arsenal players will be retained because
1. They are good. 10 players.
2. They cost a lot and no one will pay any where near what we ask and they they are on rock solid big money contracts they won’t get any where else so they won’t leave. 17
So that accounts for
Leno Ryan Bellerin Cedric Tierney Kolasinac Saka Gabriel Holding Saliba Mari Mavropanos Xhaka Partey Torreira Elneny Guendouzie Willian Martinelli ESR Aubameyang Lacazette Pepe.
23
The redt of the English core Niles Nketia Willock Nelson are not out of contract yet and most are needed for the home grown quota. 4.
Even Runarsson has a 4 year deal.
28 players we probably can’t shift.
They all know the game run down your contract leave on a free for a good salary at the next club Ramsey Sanchez and Ozil have laid down the template.
The only possible movers are Luiz who is out of contract and the two loanees Ceballos and Odegaard and we have no control over the latter two.