Who are biggest threats from Aston Villa’s Women when they come to the Emirates this weekend

Aston Villa’s danger women for Sunday’s game

Carla Ward’s Aston Villa will travel to The Emirates in London to face off against our Arsenal Women for the third game of The Women’s Super League season.

Villa have got off to a shaky start, losing their first two games against the same two teams we have played, Liverpool and Manchester United, walking away defeated in both and are sitting 11th, just above Bristol City at the bottom of the table.

Ward’s women will be looking to bounce back and kickstart their season after a hard start to their season has made them look like a shadow of the team they were last season. Villa was unlucky to walk away with no points against United after they conceded a late goal that saw them lose the match, and showed real promise of how good they could be when they get into the rhythm of things.

Rachel Daly, last years golden boot winner and England international will be a huge threat for The Arsenal Women’s defence on Sunday, Daly has a wonder boot on her and knows how to find the back of the net. Scoring a goal already this season against United that saw them go 1-0 up, only for United to score 2 back. Daly will be Villa’s main target woman for goals and will look to get the ball to her as much as possible. Depending on how Jonas Eidevall lines up, she could be a real task for our defence this weekend.

Adriana Leon has just moved from United to Villa and looks to have settled in well, only taking her 10 minutes on the pitch against United to assist Rachael Daly and put Villa in front. Both seemed to have formed an instant connection and will be dangerous when coming to attack the Arsenal Women’s backline. She’s well known for her quick passes and crosses into the box, Leon will be a key part to Villa’s build up in attack and one to watch for our defence.

Anna Patten who is very well known to Arsenal, having played for Arsenal Women up until last season where we saw her go to Villa on loan and later signed a permanent deal in July this year. Patten will be massive for Villa’s defence and will be difficult for our attackers to get past, having started life off at Villa solidly, she looks to be the main commander of their backline and will be a difficult player to come up against for our front line.

A big game to come on Sunday, and our women will hopefully be able to kickstart their season and get their first win. With over 30,000 tickets already sold it looks to be a big crowd and hopefully a good day at The Emirates.

What’s your thought Gooners? Who do you think Villa’s danger women are?

Daisy Mae

