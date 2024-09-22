Who are the biggest dangers to Arsenal against Manchester City, other than Haaland?

The big day has finally arrived, and the two best and unbeaten teams in the League will go head-to-head this afternoon. Arsenal came out unbeaten against City last season, so we should be just a little bit confident today.

So who are the biggest dangers to Arsenal today? Erling Haaland is obviously the most obvious threat, having already scored 9 goals in just 4 games this season. Our defense of Saliba and Gabriel has been rock solid so far, only conceding once, but Haaland is on another level.

We can’t focus solely on him though, as Tim Sherwood wisely points out: “I think he can’t just worry about scoring at the weekend. He needs to realise he’s doing a job for the team. He’s taking Gabriel and [William] Saliba out of the way for other players to have the space to be able to create.”

So while Haaland is dangerous, overfocusing on him could open up space for City’s other attackers. We need to find the right balance between containing Haaland and not leaving ourselves exposed elsewhere.

Beyond Haaland, City’s entire attack is a major threat. Players like Foden, Grealish, Doku and Savio can all punish us if given any space. Our defense needs to be at their absolute best for the full 90 minutes.

City’s midfield control is also a huge danger. If we allow them to dominate possession and dictate the tempo, it could be a long day. We need to disrupt their rhythm and not let them settle into their passing patterns.

Ultimately, City as a whole unit is the biggest danger. Their system, their quality all over the pitch, and their winning mentality make them incredibly difficult to beat. We can’t play it safe, but we also can’t be reckless. Finding that balance between attack and defense will be crucial.

This match is a massive test for our title ambitions. If we can contain City and get a result, it would be a huge statement. But we’ll need a near-perfect performance across the board to have a chance.

Come on you Gunners!

Jack Anderson

