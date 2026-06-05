Who Are The Favourites And Dark Horses Heading Into The 2026 World Cup?

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, football fans around the globe are beginning to debate the same question.

Who is going to lift the trophy?

The tournament, which will be hosted across the USA, Canada and Mexico, promises to be one of the most competitive World Cups in recent memory. Several traditional powerhouses arrive in strong form, while a number of emerging nations will believe they have the talent to spring a surprise.

According to FIFA‘s latest rankings and recent international performances, countries such as France, England, Spain, Brazil and Argentina are once again expected to be among the leading contenders for football’s biggest prize.

The Favourites For World Cup Glory

France arguably possess one of the deepest squads in international football. Their blend of youth and experience makes them a threat in every department.

England will also fancy their chances after reaching the latter stages of multiple major tournaments in recent years. With stars such as Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka expected to play key roles, the Three Lions will hope this is finally their year.

Spain arrive with confidence after continuing their resurgence under a talented new generation of players, while Brazil can never be overlooked when it comes to major tournaments.

Defending champions Argentina will also be determined to prove they remain among the world’s elite.

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Which Nations Could Surprise Everyone?

Every World Cup produces at least one surprise package.

This year, countries such as Morocco, Colombia and Norway could emerge as genuine dark horses. Morocco’s remarkable run to the semi-finals in 2022 demonstrated that the gap between football’s traditional powers and emerging nations continues to narrow.

Norway, led by Martin Ødegaard and Erling Haaland, finally have the opportunity to showcase their talents on football’s biggest stage.

Meanwhile, Colombia’s blend of youth and experience has quietly made them one of the most dangerous teams entering the tournament.

From an Arsenal perspective, supporters will have plenty of reasons to watch closely. The Gunners are expected to have players representing multiple nations throughout the competition, reflecting just how far Mikel Arteta’s squad has progressed in recent seasons.

With so many elite players, ambitious nations and compelling storylines, the 2026 World Cup has all the ingredients to become a memorable tournament.

The only question remaining is who will rise to the occasion when the world’s attention turns to North America this summer.