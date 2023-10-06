Who are the key players for Arsenal Women in tonight’s crucial clash with Man United?

Key players for Arsenal Women vs Man United

The Arsenal Women face off against Manchester United tonight and it looks to be one of our biggest games of the season already. With Alessia Russo returning to her old club for the first time and the Arsenal Women looking to bounce back after our loss on the opening weekend against Liverpool, Friday night looks to be a must-win for the Arsenal Women if we look to compete for the title this year.

United have started their season off with a win and will be looking to extend their winning streak on Friday. All eyes will be on Alessia Russo as she’s set to return to Manchester for the first time since joining Arsenal Women in the summer transfer window.

Russo, who Arsenal tried to get in January but had a world record bid rejected, ended up leaving Manchester for Arsenal on a free transfer soon after the Women’s World Cup. United tried to keep her but Russo made the big decision to move to London and chose to sign for the mighty Gunners. Looking really good since joining the Gunners, Arsenal Women’s fans will be hoping she can grab herself a goal against her old side.

Katie McCabe has just signed a new contract and will be looking to get things back on track for the Arsenal Women. McCabe just came back from an impressive international break, where she was all around the goal and assists for her country Ireland. McCabe played a more inverted role against Liverpool, dropping in and out of the midfield and I’d expect her to be doing the same again. Linking up well with Caitlin Foord down the left wing, that left side will most likely be where most of our attacks come from and will be important in keeping our defence a solid unit.

New singing Cloe Lacasse has been linking up well with Russo in attack, creating avenues for the ball to go into, she has a way of spreading the play wider and finding through balls that a lot of players wouldn’t even think of doing.

And finally, I think our captain, Kim Little will be one of the most important players on the pitch tonight. Our midfield maestro will keep everything composed and in control. Always seems to be winning the ball back and pressing hard when off the ball, United will try play down the middle and exploit our midfield but with Little there, we have that extra back up if I ball was to make it through the middle.

A big game for the Arsenal Women and a must win. Coming away victorious against Manchester United at home could really get our season going. With Arsenal, Chelsea, United and City all looking to be favourites to win the title this year, every game against them will be a must win.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who do you think are they key players for our clash against United?

