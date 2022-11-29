Who Arsenal Women need to watch out for when they face Everton Women this weekend

Arsenal Women take on Everton in WSL this weekend by Michelle

Our Gunners are set to face Everton on Saturday at Meadow Park. Everton are currently in 8th position in the Women’s Super League to Arsenal currently holding 2nd spot but we better not let that positioning fool us..

Everton have been playing some great football and have had a good few wins this season, even giving Manchester City a run for their money though they lost 2 goals to one at Glanford Park.

Everton then got back to their winning ways with a 3-0 victory in their Continental League Cup clash against Sheffield United on Saturday evening, with goals from Katja Snoeijs, Jess Park and Hanna Bennison.

Players that Arsenal have to watch out for:

Jess Park is only 21 years old and on loan to Everton from Manchester City. Jess made her debut for the Lionesses when England beat Japan 4-0 in the international friendlies that took place in Spain earlier this month, scoring within 79 seconds of being brought on in the closing stages of the match! Speaking after the match Jess said: I’ve built to this moment for a long time in my career and with us already winning, I wanted to go out and enjoy it. [When the goal went in] it was just a bit of a whirlwind. I thought to myself ‘did that just happen? I’m proud and honoured to have represented my country. To score with my second touch is amazing too!

Arsenal also need to watch out for is the Swedish-born Hanna Bennison, who is only 20 years old and joined Everton in August 2021. In March 2021 Bennison received the prestigious Goal NXGN Award for the best young female footballer in the world. She has represented her country since the age of 17 and played in Swedish top-flight football since the age of 15. Described by her club as a creative, dynamic midfield player with an eye for goal.

Appointed in April before officially taking the Everton reins this summer, the 2022/23 season is Manager Brian Sorensen’s first in the Women’s Super League. Managing Everton Women is Sorensen’s first job outside of his native Denmark; he has won two Danish league titles with Fortuna Hjorring.

So, what do Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women have to offer in response to this hungry, young Everton team? With only 70% of Arsenal’s first-team players available for Jonas to draw upon, unless there are any of Arsenal’s injured players that become match-fit by Saturday that is, then Jonas is going to have to plan this one very carefully indeed.

After Arsenal lost 2-3 to Manchester United at Emirates Stadium, in their last WSL match, Jonas reflected on whether the number of significant injuries in the Arsenal squad will require a shift, saying: I think you can’t take things for granted. I think one of my biggest reflections on the Man United game was that. When you change players, you’re not only changing one player; you’re basically putting out a new team. And that means that in everything you do, you have to start from the basics. You can’t take for granted that just because we did something three weeks ago, that will automatically happen again. So that’s what we need to work on: to not forget the basics. So we’re building block by block. I think I made a mistake before the United game with that, given that time was short. We will put that right.

For sure, Brian Sorensen’s side definitely need to be taken seriously but we are The Arsenal and will be ready to get back to that winning feeling once again I’m sure. Does Jonas have a fully match-fit Leah Williamson up his sleeve? Might Lina Hurtig be just about ready to put some time in, after injury? Could he have some of Arsenal’s big guns to draw upon? Only Jonas knows..

However, each and every one of our Gunners is a walking pool of talent. Played in the right way I predict a scoreline of 3-1 to our Gunners.

Your thoughts on tactics and score prediction appreciated..

Michelle Maxwell

