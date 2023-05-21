Who can Arsenal buy to be a perfect back up for Bukayo Saka?

With the title race over, Arteta and his boys set to finish second, can we look forward to what the summer awaits for the Gunners?

A few weeks ago, a report showed that Arteta had a 6-man summer wish list. In that list, Bayer Leverkusen winger Mousa Diaby was featured. There was a suggestion that Arteta sees Diaby as the perfect alternative to Bukayo Saka.

Over the last few seasons, Saka has been relied on for the right wing; with no one available to challenge him for that spot The 21-year-old has delivered, but at times fatigue has held him back.

With Champions League football back in the Emirates, Arteta needs Saka to be fresh, and for that to be so, he needs to rest occasionally. There needs to be a reliable deputy for Saka, and Diaby could be that. So what are the chances Diaby moves to the Emirates?

David Ornstein doesn’t see Diaby moving to the Emirates. He notes that a winger could be signed, but he feels it is unrealistic that Diaby will be signed. “They’ve been heavily linked with wingers; I see Moussa Diaby mentioned a lot. I’m not sure that that is, despite perhaps admiration for him, as credible in terms of a realistic signing as some may imagine.”

If Diaby isn’t signed, one may ask, “Who is a realistic winger signing? Or should Jesus’ versatility come into play? He could sometimes be played on the right wing, meaning the dream of getting a new physical striker should be a priority.

