Who can Arsenal face in today’s Europa League draw?

So after watching last night all our top four rivals get their fixtures for the Champions League lined up, us poor Arsenal fans have to wait an hour or so to find out who we will play in our Europa League Group Stage group.

To be fair, the most difficult opponents we could get are all in Pot 1 like us, so we can avoid the likes of Manchester United, Lazio, Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kyiv and Olympiacos. We certainly didn’t want the Greeks after our last two meetings!

But we will get drawn against one club each from Pots 2, 3. and 4, and these are the names that are going into the hat….

Pot 2: Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Monaco, Real Sociedad, Qarabag, Malmo, Ludogorets

Pot 3: Sheriff, Real Betis, Midtjylland, Bodo/Glimt, Ferencvaros, Union Berlin, Freiburg, Fenerbahce

Pot 4: Nantes, HJK, Sturm Graz, AEK Larnaca, Omonia, Zurich, Union Saint-Gilloise, Trabzonspor

So what would be your dream draw out of those? Surely we want easy games to give our second string an easy run, but then again, maybe the tougher the better!

One thing I don’t want is a trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag….

Who would you like us to draw this afternoon?

