Who can become Arsenal’s next big game player?

Arsenal needs a player that can change the big games.

Arsenal is used to having big-game players and one of their most famous is Dennis Bergkamp.

The Dutch ace used to singlehandedly change games and there are just too many memories of his match-winning exploits to pick out a single one.

The Gunners have since had the likes of Cesc Fabregas and even Alexis Sanchez who have also singlehandedly changed games, albeit on an inconsistent basis against the big teams.

Now the Gunners are in a new era and the team needs another big game game-changer who would make the difference.

When I look at the current Arsenal team there aren’t many players that can be considered a big game game-changer,

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the difference for the team in a number of games since he joined. However, Aubameyang has struggled in the big games, most notably he has never scored against Manchester City.

I think he is an accomplished player, but he doesn’t seem to force the issue in the big games.

Another player that comes to mind is Alexandre Lacazette. I will not forget his goal against Liverpool at the Emirates last season, he is a player that loves scoring at home and he seems to score when it matters, but consistency is still a problem for the Frenchman.

A player that I think can become our big game player is Gabriel Martinelli, the Brazilian scored against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and scored a stunning goal against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Martinelli is still very young but I believe that the Brazilian has all it takes to become the big game player we are looking for at the moment.

