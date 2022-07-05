Who can step up in Partey’s absence in pre-season? (Opinion)

Thomas Partey hasn’t travelled with the squad to Germany, giving other Arsenal stars an opportunity to impress manager Mikel Arteta.

The Ghanaian midfielder’s absence is for reasons unknown at present, but it should give an opportunity for some of our many exciting central midfielders to take a chance to impress the current boss.

Thomas Partey is currently in London and did not travel with the Arsenal team to Germany. Apologies for any confusion caused with earlier tweet. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 5, 2022

We take on Nurnberg in Germany on Friday before heading out to the USA for a pre-season tour, and it will be a great opportunity for the manager to see which (if any) of our younger players are ready to stake a claim for a first-team role.

Charlie Patino is expected to pick up some senior action in the new season, and he would be the obvious pick to stand out in pre-season, but he certainly isn’t alone from the younger squad who is likely to get minutes in pre-season.

Miguel Azeez is likely to get his chance as he did last summer, having impressed 12 months ago before struggling with Portsmouth after suffering an injury early into his time there, with his temporary spell there cut short in January.

Tim Akinola spent the last six months on loan with Dundee United, but only picked up the one senior outing, and returns to the club injured unfortunately, which could mean that James Olayinka or Marcelo Flores could be next in line after the above.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mo Elneny and Granit Xhaka are likely to play a part for the senior side of course, while it could also be the first opportunity to see what new signing Marquinhos can bring to the team after joining from Sao Paulo.

Which youngsters are you most keen to see step up and make an impression this summer?

