Who can step up in Partey’s absence in pre-season? (Opinion)

Thomas Partey hasn’t travelled with the squad to Germany, giving other Arsenal stars an opportunity to impress manager Mikel Arteta.
The Ghanaian midfielder’s absence is for reasons unknown at present, but it should give an opportunity for some of our many exciting central midfielders to take a chance to impress the current boss.
Thomas Partey is currently in London and did not travel with the Arsenal team to Germany. Apologies for any confusion caused with earlier tweet. #AFC
We take on Nurnberg in Germany on Friday before heading out to the USA for a pre-season tour, and it will be a great opportunity for the manager to see which (if any) of our younger players are ready to stake a claim for a first-team role.
Charlie Patino is expected to pick up some senior action in the new season, and he would be the obvious pick to stand out in pre-season, but he certainly isn’t alone from the younger squad who is likely to get minutes in pre-season.
Miguel Azeez is likely to get his chance as he did last summer, having impressed 12 months ago before struggling with Portsmouth after suffering an injury early into his time there, with his temporary spell there cut short in January.
Tim Akinola spent the last six months on loan with Dundee United, but only picked up the one senior outing, and returns to the club injured unfortunately, which could mean that James Olayinka or Marcelo Flores could be next in line after the above.
Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mo Elneny and Granit Xhaka are likely to play a part for the senior side of course, while it could also be the first opportunity to see what new signing Marquinhos can bring to the team after joining from Sao Paulo.
Which youngsters are you most keen to see step up and make an impression this summer?
Personally, I would like to see Ainsley Maitland-Niles fill in for Partey, but that seems very unlikely to happen. It’s disappointing because he’s a talented boy and looks so calm and assured on and off the ball, yet can’t seem to hold down a place in the team.
For what it’s worth I think he should be retained and utilised as cover for Partey or at wing back. But I am not Arteta, so I think we should expect to see Elneny in there doing Elneny things. Lokonga hasn’t convinced me so far but time will tell.
@BD
Good to see someone else gets it about AMN…
AMN just doesn’t seem to be an ‘interior’ player in anyone’s estimation
i trust Torreira as a DM more than AMN, as an emergency option i would recall him not AMN
ideally we sell both and buy a new person entirely because Lokonga and Elneny aren’t enough
Regarding the news from yesterday and now this.. Doesn’t look good at the moment.
At his rate we need 2 midfielders more..
It is what is – perhaps deliberately and therefore perhaps wisely- NOT said about Partey that is the real problem, I contend!
I assume those in the know can read between the lines of what I write.
Not too quick on the gavel like you did Granit enh!
HH it would be such a surprise to be able to understand what so many of your posts, such as this one, actually MEAN!
But hey, thats life with folks who cannot write words that make ANY sense, I suppose!
IF YOU CARE TO TRY AGAIN AND THIS TIME IN PLAIN ENGLISH, I will gladly reply, once I have an idea of whatever it is you are trying to say to me.
Made perfect sense to me jon
He’s referring to your accusation of granit and the yellow card gambling article.
Surely someone with perfect English can grasp what a non English poster writes .
I did and you called me semi literate .
Only a half wit wouldn’t understand what HH was trying to say .
Thank you Dan. You understood it quickly when Mr English Teacher who posted against Granit could not understand reference to his own post.
Is this article pushing towards what’s happened in the last 24 hours or is he actually injured ,because either one then he needs replacing.
Came here as a world class player and over the last few seasons looks no better than say an Alexandra song ,a few good games and he misses a few ,rinse and repeat .
Same as Teirney if they cannot play a full season without getting injured they need to be replaced ,simple maths really ,paying players for sitting on the treatment table , while playing the second string hoping the y come back to help the team .
Totally agree with you, we can’t rely on key players with recurrent health problems. We have had enough costly experiences with fragile players.
I couldn’t agree more DK – the Song comparison was spot on. I was saying the same about Tierney even before he came – an excellent player with a horrendous injury record even at Celtic. Never knowing if a guy will be fit is not the way to build a successful team.
Whichever the reason turns out to be with Partey (and unfortunately as no reason has been given by the club when it’s surely best in all other circumstances to say why and remove doubts, I fear the worst) we were just plain unlucky with that one – he hardly missed a game in Spain. It may also explain the sudden urgent interest reported this week we have in two classy midfielders – Onana and Milinkovic-Savic?
Agree guy
Tierney as missed 97 games in 3 and a half seasons ,I believe 37 before we signed him And he was already injured when he came here .
Partey for is abit different because like you said he never missed a game before he came here but he either seems to be missing through injury or he goes missing in the games we need him to step up .
When we sighed him I was so delighted because he was classed as one of the best CMs in world football but I’ve only seen that a handful of times .
Lukonga can step up Party in the pre- season or Tielemans no doubt.
Partey was supposed to be going on this preseason. It all looking a bit Pete Tong. He was on the list to go.
if worst case, we need at least one DM if not two…
names:
Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Luiz, Grillitsch, Laimer, Onana, Doucoure, Fofana, Danilo, Tielemans, Milinkovic-Savic, De Jong, Neves
Loosing Cheick Doucoure to Crystal Palace was a disaster. He’d have been the best deputy to Partey on a defensive midfield role. We don’t have any body now. We lost the first three games of the season because he was not involved. We also lost the champions league spot at the end because of his absence.
I can’t believe this partey it’s crazy
This is where Bissouma was supposed to come in. AMN is defensively very good and should be used as a DM.
Looks like Granit will be kept for yet another season 😭😭😭
We will not see Partey play for us again.
The only issue is how do we get him off the payroll.
Update, Arsenals cheif reporter Chris Wheatley says Partey travelled to Germany.