Who cares if Arsenal are boring while Arteta rebuilds?

Who cares if Arsenal are boring? by ThirdManJW
For the majority, last season was far too early to be making any judgements on Arteta, but despite that, there were some murmurings about the entertainment side of things. Those murmurings have now started to gather a little pace this season, given what we continue to see. Is it fair though?
Whether we are entertained or not, it shouldn’t even be up for discussion right now! Most importantly, was having a manager come in, and focus on our main problems. Which was: Improving our defending, off the ball movement, discipline, and competitiveness. One doesn’t need attractive football to be successful, although it is far better to watch. Arteta has improved all of these things, with fairly boring football at present.
In an ideal world, of course I want to be entertained when watching Arsenal, but firstly, I wanted to see us competing again. Because we have been so poor, for so long. I am trusting the process under Arteta, because we have been progressing, and now that Partey has signed, it seems likely Arteta will start working more with a back four. In turn, we’ll hopefully be a little more balanced, see more attacking football, which will naturally be more entertaining. Arteta is still very new to management and has rightly been extremely focused on the defence. So, we need a little more patience to see if he can develop his attacking tactical abilities, especially now that Partey gives him different options.
Arsenal fans also need to remember that Wenger spoilt us rotten when it came to entertaining football. We have to accept that we may never see football that good again at Arsenal in our lifetimes. Given that Wenger was on a different level when it came to entertainment, I feel fans have been too harsh on Emery, and Arteta, comparing them to Wenger. Wenger was a genius in this area!
I should add, defensive football can be very entertaining as well. Seeing everyone behind the ball, defending for their lives, putting their bodies on the line, and fighting for each other, is a lot of fun. One of my most enjoyable games to watch was when Mourinho’s Inter got past Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate to reach the Champions League Final. A man down, a goal down, in the Camp Nou, up against Messi, in front of 90,000…it was sheer drama! I really enjoyed watching similar football from us against City in the FA Cup Semi, and Liverpool in the Community Shield. Defensive football doesn’t automatically mean boring football.
Given our long regression pre-Arteta, entertainment should be at the bottom of the list of priorities. So, we do need to be a little patient! However, when looking at Arteta in the medium/long term, he will need to be more entertaining. As managers at other clubs have proven, if your football is boring, fans will eventually have enough of it, even if it’s successful football. Ultimately, football is entertainment.
ThirdManJW
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
With the squad we have, we shouldn’t be ‘boring’..
I look at the players on paper and they should do better..
Bellerin and Tierney can both be good as attacking fullbacks, Partey can dictate the midfield. Our wingers are scarce..
Just play Saka – Auba- Pepe and see where that leads us.
Or change midfield to 2-1, and use Partey/Xhaka combo with Willian/Ceballos as CAM.
Arteta is the right man for the club.He has to continue his ruthlessness and he will eventually be a success.
The team must believe they can beat any team in the world.
It’s one thing to have a brand of football that is boring because its a defensive setup, But then, would you need a £72m winger like Pepe and two strikers in Auba and Laca? The problem with this team is that there is no creation or inventiveness. That is what is boring. Under George Graham, it was 1 – 0 to the Arsenal. It wasn’t great to watch but the results got points. Now, it’s 0 – 1 to the opponent and it’s definitely not great to watch!
There’s boring and then there’s just plain bad football. I’m not even sure why we play out from the back the way we do. Although it’s not boring and generally entertaining, It has some heart pumping moments! From that point forward it all gets a bit laboured. Not boring..
On my observations from various defeated matches arsenal are in need to also build an attitude of fighting against big teams l.ike Manchester City , Liverpool and others looking to win against them, you could simply refer to the last premier league game against Liverpool that players were may be coward or given complicated instructions over that match. unless players are given freedom to exercise goal scoring, Arsenal may at any time surprise every one in the world as they are young and talented youth. therefore, Mikel Arteta is still an alternative for the GUNNERS
We definitely need to be patient but we should be able to voice out our displeasure when necessary. What i haven’t liked with Arteta’s tactics is the lack of advanced midfielders, his choice of wing overloads is become unbearable to watch and it’s not effective. Xhaka, Partey and ceballos mostly played in a line of three without any of them venturing forward into the hole to provide options for the attackers, it’s not working. This was why i was desperate for another advanced playmaker alongside the partey signing. We need to give Arteta time i agree but he needs to fix up soon or this will be another year in the europa league and if he doesn’t change this tactics and provide creativity for the forwards, it’s going to be a reality. Please please play Auba in the centre and let the midfield be fluid, enough of Lacazette dropping into midfield and missing chances upfront.
I bet the neutrals don’t find us boring 😄
One big problem Arsenal has, and why even the likes of Leeds, Aston Villa and Everton players seem to perform better, is the fact that Arsenal players have a very bad 1st touch on the ball,. Average at best.
Only Saka, Partey and Ceballos are technically gifted to an extent, have a good first touch and can move with the ball.
In football, your 1st touch determines how you flow with the ball.. Once you have a poor first touch, there’s nothing positive you can do with the ball other than giving it away cheaply almost all the time.
Auba, Laca, Xhaka, Nketiah have very poor first touches, and being that they play mostly in congested areas, they tend to lose the ball easily and affect our play.
Compare them with our opponent players and you’ll see how far behind.
That’s the reason why even when we manage to get the ball from pressing, we can’t seem to string 3 to 5 passes together before losing in. In other to avoid this, the defenders keep playing sideways and backwards for fear of losing the ball.
Another problem is our attackers these days are too flatfooted or always ball watching.
They don’t seem to make runs in behind the defenders. Like the type of runs that gave Leicester their goal on Sunday.
Defenders hate those type of runs and we fail to capitalize.
Auba, Laca, Willian and Pepe need to step up. Cos Luiz, Gabriel and Ceballos keep looking for those runs in behind but it doesn’t happen, and then the best outlet is the full backs. Yet even at that Laca can’t be found at the end of a decent cross.
These are things to be worked on in training, but they keep laughing and playing on the training ground.
If by boring Arsenal can win games,who cares. Wenger played entertaining only to get beaten.
Winning is what matters.
You may have so many shots but Vardys one header wins the game.
Who is laughing?