“Who cares what people think” Arsenal’s performance does not bother Declan Rice

Arsenal’s performance against Sporting Club in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final was not at their usual standard, yet it proved sufficient to secure progression to the semi-final.

They held an advantage from the first leg, which ultimately made the difference as they played out a goalless draw in front of their supporters in the return fixture.

There is likely to be criticism of their display, and many supporters may feel the team could have delivered more, but the Gunners will prioritise the outcome over the performance on this occasion.

Arsenal progress despite an unconvincing display

Arsenal were not as decisive or dominant as expected and at times looked vulnerable, particularly when Sporting threatened to break through their defensive structure.

The Portuguese side came close to scoring, including an effort that struck the post, highlighting that Arsenal were not entirely comfortable throughout the match.

Despite this, the Gunners managed to maintain their composure and secure the result required to move into the next round of the competition.

Declan Rice responds to criticism

Arsenal are aware that their next match in the competition will present a greater challenge, and improvement will be necessary if they are to progress further.

However, the players remain focused on the achievement rather than external opinions, as reflected in Declan Rice’s comments.

As reported by the BBC, he said, “I’m delighted. I’m so, so happy. We now want to go one step forward than last season and get to the final.

“Frustrating? No…we’ve just got to another semi-final. Who cares what people think.”

His response underlines the squad’s determination to focus on results and continue building momentum as they aim to reach the final of the competition.

Arsenal will now look ahead with confidence, knowing that while performances can improve, their ability to secure results remains intact at this crucial stage of the tournament.