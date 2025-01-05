Who could be Arsenal Women’s NWSL target in “one out, one in” move with Kathrine Kuhl?

The Arsenal women are ready to repeat their winter 2024 transfer trick to elevate their team and end the 2024-2025 season in style.

Last winter, the North Londoners signed American fullback Emily Fox on a free transfer after the Olympic gold medalist ended her time with North Carolina Courage.

A year into her Arsenal career, Fox has been quite a revelation, leaving some Gooners wishing her transfer move could be repeated.

🚨 Arsenal are set to sign a winger during the January transfer window. One potential NWSL target is ready to make the move, likely to be a “one out, one in”-move with Kathrine Kühl ready to depart the club and move to Everton. 👀 –– @emilyskeogh — 🔴 (@awfcdirect) January 4, 2025

If ESPN’s Emily Keogh’s comments are to be believed, it might just happen again. The journalist revealed, “Arsenal are set to sign a winger during the January transfer window. One potential NWSL target is ready to make the move, likely to be a ‘one out, one in’ move with Kathrine Kühl ready to depart the club and move to Everton.”

It would be great to see Arsenal add another top NWSL talent to their roster. Fox has proven that the NWSL market is worth exploring.

But do Arsenal need another winger option? With Lina Hurtig, Mariona Caldentey, Alessia Russo (who can also play as a left winger), Caitlin Foord, Rosa Kafaji, and Beth Mead, don’t Arsenal already have enough wingers?

Kathrine Kuhl could make permanent move to Everton Women. Kühl is a midfield option. If she were to be replaced, shouldn’t she be replaced by a midfielder?

Arsenal Women’s midfield depth was exposed before the winter break. Mariona Caldentey, a forward, had to fill in midfield in the absence of Victoria Pelova, Kim Little, and Lia Walti. If there is a position our Gunner women should look to bolster, it’s the midfield.

An NWSL midfielder like Portland Thorns FC’s Sam Coffey is one I’d advise Arsenal to tempt with a move to the WSL.

Coffey, who is in the last year of her deal with the Thorns, was labeled the queen of assists in 2023 after registering 8. Even though she’s a holding midfielder, she could join and be the key to unlocking low blocks, given she’ll act as a deep-lying playmaker.

Queen of assists 🌹 Sam Coffey is the 2023 NWSL assist leader! pic.twitter.com/FR4IhhZBzf — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 19, 2023

That said, if Arsenal women think a winger is what they need, they should go for it. We trust there’s a reason for that. Or there might just be a too-good-to-ignore deal they’re about to close.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

